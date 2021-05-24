Israel-Palestine protests continue in the Detroit metro

Metro Detroit’s Arab American community continued to protest from thousands of Palestinian supporters following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas an 11-day military confrontation with deadly airstrikes.

“Free Palestine” songs echoed in Ann Arbor, Warren and Detroit during the weekend protests. They follow similar protests in recent weeks, where 100 people in West Bloomfield came out in support of Israel and10,000 people gathered in Dearborn to oppose President Joe Biden’s stance that Israel has a right to defend itself in crisis. At the time he was visiting the Ford Rouge plant; he backed the ceasefire announced Thursday.

This weekend, pro-Palestinian protests took place in Ann Arbor on Saturday with over 4,000 people and in Cadillac Square Detroit on Sunday with about 1,000.

People of all races and ethnicities were in the crowd, and the Palestinians also had the support of some members of the Detroit subway Jewish community.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Council on Jewish Community Relations / American Detroit Jewish Committee, who spoke at the pro-Israel meeting last week and expressed outrage at the Hamas violence, said his organization wants to elevate the Palestinian community and support a two-state solution.

By Saturday, at least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis had been killed, Reported by USA TODAY. Although airstrikes have stopped at the ceasefire, reports have continued to show up for somefield violence.

It is estimated that over 58,000 Palestinians have been displaced from their homes, at least 18 hospitals and clinics have been damaged and a health facility destroyed, including the coronavirustesting laboratory in Gaza City,Reported by USA TODAY.

Politicians in the United States have been divided over the crisis. There were 28 Democratic senators calling for a ceasefire on May 16, but Michigan senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters were not initially on board. Later, they expressed support. Tuesday, Rep. U.S. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit met with President Joe Biden regarding the violence and human rights abuses against the Palestinians by the Israelis and the steps the country must take to address it.

“This time is different,” said Abraham Aiyash State rapper D-Detroit, a speaker at a Detroit protest in support of Palestine on Sunday, about the recently renewed violence.

Palestinian supporters gather in thousands

Invasion; apartheid; racism and ethnic cleansing these are the words the Palestinians and their supporters are using to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Unity was the main focus of protests taking place in the Detroit metro area, where they are saying “Free Palestine”, “Black Lives Matter”, “Free Yemen”, standing up for AAPI, standing up against anti-Semitism and more .

“I see some people here here still walking telling stories from 1948,” said Amer Zahr, president of the New Generation for Palestine and organizer of the protest. “There are small children here, 4, 5, 6 years old who will tell you the name of the village from which their grandparents were expelled. We will not forget it and we will not forget it soon.”

Abdul El-Sayed, a former candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial primary and doctor who is an Arab American, said that this is a matter of human rights and justice and that it should not matter the color of your skin or the way how do you pray to be valuable as a man

“As a doctor, I have spent the last 16 months working to get the pandemic … educating people about the basics we can do to protect ourselves from the terror of COVID-19,” El-Sayed said. “The reality is that I thought my government was an ally in that war at every turn. And yet, I have seen ($ 38) billion of our government taxpayer money funding an army that has destroyed test facilities for COVID-19, killed some of the leading doctors in Gaza “.

One of the organizers of the protest, Mahmoud Issa, 23, from Ann Arbor, is the founder of Sandbox, an organization founded by eight friends whose families are from Ramoon, Palestine. The organization has hosted protests in support of Syria and Black Life Issues. He said change must continue outside of marches and protests.

What Issa wants to see is peace.

“We do not want to be under the rule of another leader,” Issa said. “We want to be under our rule. We want to have our own army. I want my grandmother to be able to go overseas, and if she wants to live there, she can. We just want the ability to do “that my father and my grandmother are older than Israel and it is not right that they can not do what they want in their house.”

Reema Hussein, 38, from Detroit, said she feels hopeless, horrified and heartbroken to see the destruction of Palestine. She said it is the worst feeling imaginable, especially since she can not do much about it.

“People are definitely more powerful than us and the government, as this is the most likely we can do and I just do not understand how it is legitimate,” Hussein said.

On Sunday, protests also took place in Warren and Detroit in support of Palestine. The protest in Warren attracted over 100 people.Morgan El Zeinab, 35, of Macomb County, said there would be no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict until control of Palestinian territories ended.

“Not even 12 hours after the ceasefire, they went again and attacked people in the same place of worship,” El Zeinab said.

Assem El Zeinab, 50, who is Palestinian, adds: “We are not saying to divide or get rid of Israel, but at least we have the right to live our lives … It is not over until we have a solution. true to that which goes on “.

About 1,000 people gathered in downtown Detroit Cadillac Square on Sunday to support Palestine, too.

Zeina Sobh, the organizer of the protest in Detroit, said that children in the future will look back at this moment and see that thousands of people in the Detroit subway were standing with them. Sobh said the children at home do not know what to do with the pain and destruction that has befallen them.

“They will see this one day, if they have internet now, if they have a cell phone in a week, if in a year they get a TV or a computer, they will see this one day,” Sobh said. “I want them to know that no one forgot them. No one turned their backs and went on with their lives. We could not know how to fix them, but we were here for them. We were praying for them. We were crazy. for those.”

Some Jewish organizations stay with Palestine

Several Jewish organizations in the Detroit subway area have joined marches in support of peace for Palestine.

The Jewish National Voice for Peace national organization has a branch in Detroit which supports the Palestinians in ending the occupation with a view to peace. The organization hopes that Israel and Palestine will have equal rights for all citizens.

“Vitals is very important for us to support Palestine, not just during this special moment as the area welcomes a ceasefire,” Barbara Barefield of the Jewish Voice for Peace-Detroit said in a Facebook post. “Violence and human rights abuses against Palestinians by the Israelis, backed by billions of dollars in US funding, have continued for decades and must end. A ceasefire does not end decades of oppression that the Palestinians have endured since the Nakba (catastrophe). “73 years ago, when about 750,000 Palestinians were displaced and interned from their homes (and still can not return to them)”.

Barefield added: “The ceasefire does not give the Palestinians the rights, dignity and equal opportunities enjoyed by the Israelis … But the end of this oppression and the undemocratic, inhuman occupation has been the right thing to do for decades.”

The Detroit Jewish Organization supports the two-state solution

Lopatin, of the Council on Jewish Community Relations / American Jewish Committee of Detroit, said the organization supports a two-state solution, but also wants to elevate the Palestinian community. Some Palestinians support one settlement of a state if you are granted full citizenship rightsThe nonprofit has an advisory council for Jewish people to connect with Muslims, Black Jews, Hindus, Chaldeans and more.

Lopatin, who reiterated his concerns about Hamas violence, said the ceasefire is good and now is the time to rebuild his relationship with the American Arab community in Detroit and in Israel and Palestine.

“We believe that a two-state solution is the most hopeful solution, and so we are defending a Jewish state and a Palestinian state living side by side,” Lopatin said.

He said he believes cohabitation will happen, but he thinks there must be a way to resolve the violence when it happens.

“The best way to move towards a two-state solution is to empower the Palestinians on the ground,” Lopatin said. “We need to be here in Detroit, a beacon of hope on how we can work together and that will help the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

Freelance press writers Miriam Marini, Todd Spanglerand Niraj Warikoo and USA TODAY contributed to this report.

Contact Chanel Stitt staff writer on Twitter: @ByChanelStitt.