UN chief says world at war with COVID-19 | News from the Coronavirus pandemic





Antonio Guterres calls on countries to apply wartime logic to fight the virus that has killed 3.4 million people.

The world is at war with COVID-19, says the UN chief, calling for the application of wartime logic to the unequal access to weapons needed to fight the pandemic. Addressing the opening of the annual assembly of member states’ World Health Organizations on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the tsunami of suffering caused by the coronavirus crisis. He noted that more than 3.4 million people have died and about 500 million jobs have disappeared since the first outbreak of the disease in China in late 2019. The most vulnerable are suffering the most, and I fear it is never over, Guterres said, stressing the continuing dangers of a two-speed global response. “Sadly, if we do not act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate most of their people and open up their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by being surrounded and mutated in poorer countries,” he said. . The sharp point and further growth could take hundreds of thousands of lives and slow global economic recovery, he said, insisting that COVID-19 could not beat one country at a time. In the face of this dire situation, Guterres fostered recognition of the fact that we are at war with a virus. We need the logic and urgency of a war economy, to increase the capacity of our weapons, he said. The UN chief last week called on the G20 to set up a task force that brings together all countries with vaccine production capacity and others that could help increase production of vaccines and other tools needed to combat COVID. -19. It should aim to at least double production capacity by exploring all options, from voluntary licenses and technology transfers to patent mergers and flexibility over intellectual property rights, he said. The task force should also address the fair global distribution of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics. WHO and others have set up COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing program, but it remains largely unfunded and has faced significant supply shortages, delaying efforts to open the door to impoverishment in poor countries. To date, only 0.3 percent of the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered have been in the world’s poorest countries, which are home to nearly 10 percent of the global population. In addition to fighting COVID-19, Guterres stressed the importance of preparing for the next pandemic, supporting a series of recommendations presented before the assembly to reform and strengthen the WHO and the global health system. The world needs political commitment at the highest level to transform the existing system, he said. WHO needs to be at the heart of global pandemic preparedness. It needs sustainable and predictable resources, and must be fully empowered to do the job required of it. Guterres urged member states to pave the way for the bold decisions needed to end this pandemic. COVID-19 should be a turning point.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos