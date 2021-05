International news and events PKF news

International News PKF

2021-04-21 EMEI Regional Meeting Event We are proud to announce that the PKF EMEI region will host the virtual EMEI Regional Meeting of these years. Read more International News PKF

2021-04-15 Octofoni PKF appoints new Lead Partner We are proud to announce that Waldek Wasowicz has been selected as the new Lead Partner at PKF Octagon. Read more International News PKF

2021-04-07 PKF Australia appoints new CEO and Chairman PKF Australia appoints Peter Cannan as CEO, Steve Meynand as Chairman. Read more International News PKF

2021-03-16 PKF International welcomes PKF Tauranga We are very proud to welcome PKF Tauranga (formerly Manning Warner Browne) to the network. Read more International News PKF

2021-03-08 PKF South Africa CEO Candice Unsworth supports International Women’s Day 2021 South African PKF CEO Candice Unsworth is choosing to challenge inequality and discrimination this International Women’s Day. Read more International News PKF

2021-03-05 PKF International CEO Theo Vermaak supports International Women’s Day 2021 Theo Vermaak supports International Women’s Day 2021 and ‘Choose to Challenge’ gender inequality. Read more International News PKF

2021-03-02 PKF OConnor Davies, PKF Texas and BPBCPA have been named on Forbes’ Americas 2021 tax and accounting firms Congratulations to US member firms PKF OConnor Davies, PKF Texas and BPBCPA, all of which are recognized by Forbes as the Best Tax and Accounting Firms in America within its new annual list. Read more International News PKF

2021-02-19 PKF-German virtual summit The second US-German virtual network of PKF networks was recently developed, organized by US member firm Mueller & Co. Read more International News PKF

2021-02-19 PKF New Zealand wins top accounting award They were excited that PKF New Zealand was awarded the National Xero Partner of the Year 2020 at the Xero Awards in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier this month. Read more International News PKF

