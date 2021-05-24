Aung San Suu Kyi Makes Her First Personal Appearance in Court Since the CoupExBulletin

footprint Peter Dejong / AP

BANGKOK Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person for the first time since the military arrested him on February 1.

One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told the Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team for about 30 minutes before the hearing began in a special court set up inside the council building. city ​​in Naypyitaw, the capital. .

Lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president of Suu Kyi’s government led as state counselor and faces the same charges.

Suu Kyi’s only previous appearances in court have been with video links and she was not allowed to meet in person with any of her lawyers.

Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi wanted to tell the people of Myanmar that her National League for Democracy party would stand by them.

She said that “since the NLD was founded for humans, the NLD will exist as long as humans exist,” Min Min Soe said after the hearing. She seems to be referring to the threat of the ruling junta to disband the party.

Khin Maung Zaw, head of Suu Kyi’s legal team, said “she looks capable and alert and smart, as always.”

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is always confident in herself and she is confident in her cause and confident in people,” he said, using an honor to a respected elderly woman.

Monday’s hearing was about some of the six charges Suu Kyi faces and was largely procedural.

There are two charges of violating the Law on Natural Disaster Management for allegedly violating the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election campaign; illegal import of handheld radios that were for the use of its guards; unauthorized use of radios; and disseminating information that may cause alarm or public unrest.

The most serious charge Suu Kyi faces is violation of the Colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison but is being handled by a separate court.

Suu Kyi supporters say the proceedings are politically motivated and are intended to discredit him and legitimize the military takeover. If convicted of any of the offenses, she may be barred from running in the election, which the junta has pledged to hold within one or two years of receiving.

The military ousted Suu Kyi’s government after its party won a landslide victory in a general election last November that would give it a second five-year term in office. Before democratic reforms began a decade ago, Burma was ruled by the military for 50 years.

Junta claims it was justified in taking power due to widespread election fraud, particularly irregularities in the voter lists. The Asian Network for Free Elections, a non-partisan polling observer organization, in a report released last week dismissed military allegations of massive fraud, saying the results of the vote were representative of the will of the people.

The junta has accused Suu Kyi of corruption and presented on state television what he said was evidence that she was taking bribes, but so far only said he intends to pursue the charges for that offense. Her lawyers deny the allegations.

Several cases are also pending against other senior Suu Kyi party members besides Win Myint.

According to the Myanmar Relief Society for Political Prisoners, which has maintained a detailed list of arrests and deaths since the coup, nearly 4,300 people are in custody, including 95 who have already been convicted.

Resistance to military rule is widespread. About 100 young people gathered Monday in a lightning protest in Yangon, the country’s largest city, holding banners and chanting pro-democracy slogans before being hurriedly distributed.

Rapid crowds have replaced mass demonstrations that took place in February and March due to the deadly reaction of security forces.

According to the Relief Society, 818 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security personnel since the coup.

Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview last week with Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television that the death toll had been exaggerated and was actually around 300, and that 47 police officers had been killed and more than 200 injured.

Greater resistance to the junta is still nonviolent, especially in boycotting public schools, but armed resistance seems to be growing.

There are reports almost daily of small household explosives being planted in Yangon and elsewhere, and of several assassinations of suspected informants and local junta-appointed administrators.

Social media reports over the weekend said there was fierce fighting between security forces and members of a People’s Defense Forces against the anti-junta in Kayah state also known as Karenni state in eastern Myanmar. Such reports, especially in remote areas, are difficult to verify independently.

About 40 members of the security forces were killed in joint attacks launched by the People’s Defense Forces and ethnic guerrilla Karenni, online news services The Irrawaddy and Myanmar Tani reported. Irrawaddy also said four civilians were killed when artillery fired by government forces hit a Catholic church in Kayah.