Biden condemns attacks on US Jewish community as ‘despicable’





US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) hold a joint press conference after a day of meetings at the White House in Washington, DC, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad following a series of attacks between the conflict between Israel and Hamas rulers in Gaza. Physical or verbal attacks were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during the 11 days of fighting in the region. “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are disgusting and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad, which depends on all of us not to allow hatred in a safe haven,” Biden wrote in a statement. Twitter post. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, wrote his thanks on Twitter in response and said he hoped the attackers would be brought to justice quickly and hate crimes would be averted. “The demonization of Israel is clearly igniting this rise of anti-Semitism. It must be stopped,” Erdan wrote. Five major Jewish groups urged Biden on Friday to call for anti-Semitism and recommended specific actions, including combating hatred on college campuses and increasing security for religious institutions. In a letter, the groups said there have been numerous anti-Semitic incidents around the world and in the United States, including on social media, since the Gaza conflict began. “The perpetrators of these attacks deliberately targeted Jewish institutions and individuals for no reason other than their religion, justifying it with centuries-old anti-Semitic tropes, exaggerated claims and inflammatory rhetoric,” the letter said. The letter was signed by the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, the Jewish Federations of North America, and the Union of American Orthodox Congregations. Joseph Borgen, 29, said he was attacked in New York’s Times Square on Thursday night by a group of people shouting anti-Semitic insults. A video of the attack on Borgen, who was wearing a Jewish skull, was repeatedly broadcast on news cable television over the weekend. “As long as more and more awareness can be brought about this issue, we hope some positive changes can be made,” he told CNN on Monday. One man was arrested and several others were wanted in connection with the attack. An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was held on Monday for a fourth day. Medical officials said 248 people were killed in Gaza during the 11 days of fighting. Doctors said the rocket and a guided missile strike killed 13 people in Israel. L2N2N904P Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos