MB launches Global Pandemic Radar plan





The UK is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a global pandemic radar to identify new COVID-19 variants and track new diseases worldwide. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans on Friday (May 21st) ahead of the Global Health Summit hosted by Italy and the European Union (EU). The radar is expected to be fully operational with a network of surveillance centers before the end of 2021, with the aim of significantly improving the global health security that enters next year. The WHO will lead an implementation group, supported by the global health charity Wellcome Trust, to launch a new international partnership to identify, track and exchange data on new coronavirus variants and monitor vaccine resistance in populations. WHY KA RNDSI The pathogen surveillance network aims to save lives and protect health systems by detecting diseases before they cause pandemics in the future and enable the rapid development of vaccines, treatments and tests. BIGGER CONTEXT Johnson first called for a global network of disease surveillance centers as part of the Five Points plan at the UN Security Council last September. The UK commissioned a report from the Wellcome Trust, which was published on Friday and has worked with WHO, other governments, disease control centers, NGOs and research organizations to advance it as part of the G7 presidency. Meanwhile, the WHO recently opened a new global pandemic and epidemic intelligence center based in Berlin. N THE RECORD Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the vital need for a robust and modern system to keep the world afloat from diseases manifested through active community-level monitoring, rapid identification and accurate pathogens and data sharing across the globe. Wellcome Trust Director Dr Jeremy Farrar said: This pandemic has provided a strong wake-up call to the threat posed by a rapidly moving infectious disease. We have greatly delayed the substantial strengthening of our local, national and international disease surveillance networks. We failed to address these gaps after other epidemics and we must act now before countries move through this pandemic. This commitment from the UK, as president of the G7, will be extremely important in achieving these goals. There is no time to spare to make this aspiration a reality. Boris Johnson said: Tackling COVID-19 globally and ensuring we are better prepared for future health threats is an absolute priority for the UK G7 presidency. The world should never be caught unawares by a virus that spreads among us uncontrollably. We need to build an appropriate disease surveillance system for the 21st century, with real-time data sharing and genomic rapid sequencing and response. A global pandemic radar will ensure that we are alert to new variants and emerging pathogens, and can rapidly develop the vaccines and treatments needed to stop them in their tracks. Find out more about the European digital health strategy in the ‘From Pandemic to Infodemic, The Role of the Digital Public Health Effect’ sessionINEuropean Health Conference HIMSS21 & Health 2.0on June 8, 2021. Health IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

