Unique Logistics International Adds HP Inc. As a New Customer with Main Air Transport Contract





NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) (“Unique” or “Company”), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, announced today the signing of an air freight contract with HP Inc. a new customer for the Company, with a contract value of millions of dollars in revenue over the next 12 months (based on current HP Inc. volume indications, which may vary). The agreement includes new cargo flight lanes originating throughout Asia-Pacific region and ends in America for the period beginning June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022, and was the result of a competitive bidding process in early 2021. “As we continue to increase our influence in Asia-Pacific “region, we are pleased to have been selected as a trusted logistics partner by another leading American technology company,” he said. Sunandane ray“This agreement is a testament to the work, commitment and expertise of our team, and we look forward to building on the success of this relationship as we continue to expand our international network.” ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company offering a range of international logistics services that allow its customers to transfer to the Company’s sectors of their supply chain process. supply. The services provided are perfectly managed by the network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data about their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, ensure visibility of the flow of goods from the factory to the distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records. NOTE ABOUT SUBMISSION STATEMENTS This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended in relation to, inter alia, plans, strategies and our prospects – both business and financial While we believe that our plans, goals and expectations reflected or suggested by these future statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or achieve them. we realize these plans, goals or expectations. Future statements are essentially subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of future words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “planned”, “will”, ” “may,” “intended”, “estimated”, and “potential”, among others Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from future statements made in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in the reports or documents we submit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.All forward-looking statements attributed to Unique Logistics International, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this warning language. BURIMI Unique Logistics International, Inc. Similar links https://unique-logistics.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos