Health Minister Robin Swann ‘disappointed’ by lack of meeting with Republic counterpart





Health Minister Robin Swann has said he has not been able to schedule a meeting with his southern counterpart to discuss Covid-19, for two weeks. Robin Swann said he had requested a meeting with Stephen Donnelly more than two weeks ago, to discuss Covid-19 and cross-border travel. He said health officials remain concerned about the rate of infection in the Republic of Ireland and the slower level of vaccination, but said he hoped the south would catch up. But Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster The Nolan Show that while Mr Donnelly had responded, he had “encouraged officials to meet”. “There is still concern about travel from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland,” Mr Swann said. “I had requested a meeting with my counterpart in the Republic of Ireland to discuss this, to see what we could do together about the messages, but unfortunately I have not been able to secure that meeting with Stephen Donnelly yet. “It was over two weeks ago (that the meeting was requested), now he has encouraged our officials to meet – they do anyway, they meet regularly at the level of chief medical officer and at the level of our public health authority. “Unfortunately we had a response from Stephen saying he would encourage our officials to meet. “Somewhat disappointing, I reported back to the Executive and they also expressed their disappointment that this was the reaction we received. “I know there are challenges, the health service in the Republic of Ireland has had a cyber attack, so I’m sure its focus is elsewhere. “I have expressed my frustration in the past about some of the cross-border support and work, especially when it came to international travel.” The Department of Health of the Republic has been contacted for a response. Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane described the situation as “alarming”. He demanded clarity on the direct engagement between the two ministers. “This morning we heard again from Minister Robin Swann that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has not been directly engaged with him regarding Covid-19,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. This comes at a time when there are variants of concern circulating across the island, despite the fact that the spread of vaccines is progressing well. “The essential differences remain in the two distributions, with convergence that is unlikely for several months yet. “Both jurisdictions need to be harmonized in terms of messages and in terms of restrictions as much as possible, but this cannot happen without direct ministerial engagement and co-operation.”

