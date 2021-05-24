Cable car accident in Italy: Investigation of manslaughter after 14 killed near Lake Maggiore





A group was boarding a Stresa-Mottarone cable car from the Lido di Stresa piazza on Lake Maggiore to the nearby Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region when a cable was cut, a spokesman for the Alpine National Speleological Rescue Corps said Sunday.

The car was completing its 20-minute journey, about 1,491 meters (4,891 feet) above sea level at the top of the mountain, when the cable broke 300 meters (984 feet) from the top of the mountain, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The car then crashed into a wooded area without direct access to the road.

Authorities believe 15 passengers were riding the cable car at the time of the incident, including two children. The children were airlifted to a Turin hospital where one later died, the Alpine National Speleological Rescue Corps said in a Twitter post Sunday evening.

The cable car system had been operating without incident since April 26, when Italy emerged from the latest blockade linked to the coronavirus and had made several runs earlier in the morning before the accident.

Olimpia Bossi, the Verbania municipal prosecutor who has taken the lead in the investigation, told CNN it was too early to explain the cause of the accident. “What we do know is that the traction cable broke and that the emergency system failed. We do not know why this happened and that is what we need to ascertain with proper investigation,” Bossi said, before adding the cable car. “and have not slipped back” as he did. Bossi said the full investigation would take some time and that she would appoint a team of technical experts to assist. The debris will eventually be moved from the crash site and properly examined. “We want to give an answer as soon as possible, but it can not be done in a very short time,” she said. At this stage, there was no reason to suspect sabotage in the accident, the prosecutor added. On Sunday, Simone Bobbio, spokeswoman for Alpine Rescuers, told CNN there could be more “more than one reason” for the disaster. He suggested that mechanical or human error could have played a role. Five families were involved in the accident, from the regions of Lombardy, Romagna and Calabria, according to Italian state media. Five Israeli citizens were among the dead, according to the Israeli foreign ministry, which said Monday that the child who survived is also an Israeli. The Israeli victims, according to the ministry, were Amit Biran and Tal Peleg-Biran, who were studying and working in Italy, their son Tom Biran, 2, and Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, Tal’s grandparents, who arrived in Milan on 19 May to visit their granddaughter and granddaughters. The survivor was named as Eitan Biran, 5, the statement said. His aunt Aya, Amit’s sister, is in the hospital with him, according to the ministry. The brothers were living in Pavia in northern Italy, the statement said. Amit Biran’s brother and Tal’s brother and father will fly to Italy on Monday evening and the Israeli embassy in Rome is assisting in the transfer of troops to Israel, according to the ministry. Lt. Col. Giorgio Santacroce, head of the Carabinieri Operational Unit of the municipality of Verbania – the national gendarmerie in Italy – told CNN that the bodies were found at the scene on Sunday and were undergoing medical examinations to confirm the cause of death. The condition of the surviving child remains “stable but serious”, according to a spokeswoman for the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin, where the child is being treated. A hospital spokesman told CNN that the child underwent “surgery last night mainly on his multiple fractures in his legs and arms. He also has a head trauma but did not undergo surgery there. He is being closely monitored and the hours and the coming days are critical. “ The company responsible for maintaining the Stresa-Mottarone cable car, Leitner, conveyed its “deep grief” in a statement obtained by CNN. The company said that “the last magnetic inspection of the rope was carried out in November 2020 and the results of the same did not reveal any critical issues”. “The deepest and deepest thoughts of our company, which remains at your full disposal together with its technicians to try to identify the causes of the terrible tragedy as soon as possible, goes to the victims, to the injured and their families and to all the communities involved, “said Anton Seeber, President of HTI, of which Leitner is a subsidiary. Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences Sunday, calling for strict compliance with the maintenance of the premises. “The tragic accident on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car raises deep pain for the victims and great concern for those who are fighting for their lives in these hours. I express my condolences to the families and communities affected by the mourning for the participation of all of Italy. These feelings “are accompanied by the call for full compliance with all safety regulations for all conditions related to the transport of people,” he said.

Nicola Ruotolo and Barbie Latza Nadeau reported and Hada Messia contributed from Rome, Antonia Mortensen contributed from Milan, and Amir Tal and Richard Greene reported from Jerusalem.

