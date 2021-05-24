Blinken: ‘There Must Be’ a Prospect for a Peaceful Political Settlement between Israel and Palestine





“I think there should be. I think both sides remember that we have to find a way to break the cycle, because if we do not it will be repeated at great cost,” Blinken told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on ” GPS “when asked if he thinks there is a prospect of some kind of move towards a genuine political solution.

In a separate interview Sunday with ABC News, Blinken praised the Biden administration’s “ruthless, determined but calm diplomacy” in the region, saying it was “what got us where we needed to be”.

“Then rebuild, rebuild what has been lost and critically, involve both sides in trying to start making real improvements … so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal security measures. peace and dignity, “he told the network.

Blinken also declined to say whether the Biden administration would pursue the proposed peace deal brokered under then-President Donald Trump and chaired by his son-in-law and former White House top adviser Jared Kushner. “I do not think we are in – a country where achieving some kind of negotiation on what I ultimately think should be the result, which is a two-state solution, is the first order of business,” he said. . “We need to start building again in concrete ways and offer a genuine hope, perspective, opportunity in people’s lives.” Depressed if the US still supports the plan, Blinken again would not respond directly, saying: “We will see everything that has been done before, learn from it as we have in other areas and see what it makes sense and what does not “. When he proposed the plan, Trump claimed it was a “two-state solution”, but the plan met almost every major Israeli demand and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians. Blinken was also critical of Hamas, saying the group had brought “nothing but destruction to the Palestinian people” and claimed that President Joe Biden had been “clear that we are committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself, especially “When it comes to these missile attacks indiscriminately against civilians.” The secretary plans to travel to the Middle East to meet with “Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday in a reading of a call between Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also praised the issue Sunday, telling CBS News that he thinks the U.S. should develop an “equal approach” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and expressed hope that Biden is on the same page. When asked if he thinks the Biden administration is an apologist for the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sanders noted the “incredible suffering” in Gaza after the recent violent conflict and said, “We should be pro-Israel, but we must be pro-Palestinian. “ Sanders introduced a resolution last week that disapproves of the US $ 735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel and said he “absolutely” would like to see the same conditions set by US aid to the Palestinians for ensure that Hamas does not receive American support CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article erred in Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments on a peaceful political solution. History and the title have been updated to accurately reflect that Blinken said there “should be” a prospect for a peaceful political settlement between Israel and Palestine.

CNN’s Devan Cole and Ali Main contributed to this report.

