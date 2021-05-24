The UF community responds to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Activists drowned out the monotonous traffic noise in Gainesville with cheers, songs and poetry on May 19th.

Over 200 protesters gathered on the corner of West University Avenue and 13 Northwest Street in a demonstration that supported the Palestinians through the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Demonstration of Solidarity with Palestine organized by UF Students for Law in Palestine gathered supporters of all ages and backgrounds.

Following 1947 Separation of the UN General Assembly of Palestine and subsequent Arab-Israeli War 1948, escalating tensions have made the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a continuing source of violence in the Middle East.

In the past two weeks, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have been engaged airstrikes with Hamas firing over 4,000 rockets and Israel launching 1,400 airstrikes in Gaza. Two hundred and thirty-two Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombing while at least 12 The Israelis were killed by Hamas rockets. More than 90,000 The beasts have been displaced. Since May 21, Israel and Hamas have agreed on a truce.

How did Gainesville react?

At the Demonstration of Solidarity with Palestine, Gainesville residents and students protested for more than two hours to show support for the Palestinians.

As a Palestinian woman from the West Bank and president of the Law Students in Palestine, Leena Issa was thrilled to see the number of people expressing their support for Palestine before and during the protest.

[Its] it is simply incredible that many people have started to see what we are going through and want to come out and show solidarity with us, the 20-year-old said.

Throughout the night, protesters chanted Free Palestine, sang songs of liberation, and listened to demonstrators interpreting poems they prepared for the event.

For Hepa Naas, a 22-year-old alumni from the Florida Institute of Technology, the Palestinian solidarity protest message had a universal appeal.

This is not political either. This is a humanitarian crisis, Naas said. I feel that the whole world should stand with the Palestinian people.

About an hour after the demonstration, a small group of pro-Israel counter-protesters formed across the street to express concerns about violence against Israelis in the ongoing conflict.

Three pro-Israel counter-protesters stand in the way of the Solidarity Protest with Palestine on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Yona Green, a 26-year-old Jewish UF student and one of the counter-protesters, felt concerned about the anti-Zionist stance of the demonstration.

Zionism a Jewish nationalist movement advocates the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine. Green said anti-Zionist sentiments expressed among pro-Palestinian supporters could be interpreted as anti-Semitic, which troubled him as a Jewish student.

Marina Sachs, a 27-year-old Jewish UF graduate student and member of the social justice organizing group Dream Defenders, noted that pro-Palestinian protesters were criticizing the state of Israel rather than the Jewish people. Sachs thought it was important for Jews to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Being in support of human rights is the most Jewish thing I can think of, Sachs said.

For young people like Mena Abdel-Fattah, a 16-year-old from Eastside High School, the global pro-Palestinian protests signal hope for the Palestinian people.

I want to see peace, said Abdel-Fattah. That’s all I want to see. I do not want to see Israel being bombed. I do not want to see Palestine being bombed. I just want to see the peace around.

Two hours before the pro-Palestinian demonstration, another event practically played out: an exclusive Zoom pro-Israel conference with Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent for The Jerusalem Post.

UF Hillel, an organization for Jewish students organized the free limited-edition event in which Hoffman addressed the situation in Israel for half an hour and answered questions from participants in a 45-minute question-and-answer session. Over 60 participants joined the Zoom call.

Hoffman discussed the events that heightened the violence between Israel and Palestine, as well as Israel’s reputation within the country and the international community.

Hoffman said Israel’s existence is facing three battles: one on the battlefield, one on the airwaves and another on college campuses. Israel is at a military advantage, compared equally on TV and social media, but at a disadvantage among college students, he said.

During the Q&A sessions, attendees asked how they could be proactive in supporting Palestinian-Jewish relations, the future of democratic support for Israel, and the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

People are people. We want to help people on both sides of the border. We want people to have better lives, Hoffman said, answering a question about the possibility of being pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian.

A boy shows his sign “Free, Free, Palestine. Invasion is a crime” to other people during the Solidarity Protest with Palestine on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

UF Hillel wrote in an email that they plan to engage in educational opportunities and support students so that they feel free to express their values.

[We are] “We are proud of our support for Israel and we take seriously our commitment to engage in strong dialogue as Israel defends its citizens against attacks by a terrorist organization seeking its destruction,” Rabbi Jonah Zinn said in a statement. UF Hillel.

Patricia Sohn, an associate professor at UF who has researched extensively the politics of Israel and Palestine, offered advice in an email to students on both sides of the conflict.

“I hope students exercise restraint in their relationship with each other and allow people living in conflict to care for it,” Sohn wrote.

History of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the UF

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli movements are not new on the UF campus.

In 2018, UF alumni and former Palestinian Law Students President Lara Alqasem tried to travel to Israel to pursue her postgraduate studies but were stopped by the country and detained for more than two weeks at Ben Gurion International Airport due to a Law of 2017 banning visitors who support boycotts in Israel.

The issue done international titles as the tallest man has been detained for a boycott-related issue.

A year later, about 100 protesters organized by the SJP took part in a silent march in response to a presentation addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by Yoni Michanie, a representative for the Committee on Accuracy in Reporting on the Middle East in America, and a reserve member of the Israeli Defense Forces.

UF graduated a university declaration addressing racism and anti-Semitism on campus following allegations made by protesters against Michanie, calling him a Nazi and war criminal. Twenty days after the original statement, UF I apologize to the protesters, claiming the allegations were inaccurate, as it were there is no evidence of protesters saying such remarks.

IN December 2019, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending anti-Semitic discrimination to include prejudice against Israeli national identity. The order was intended to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses.

For some Jewish students at UF, the order was an important step in providing more protection against anti-Semitism, an issue UF has encountered over the years.

Layan, 2, wears a “Free Palestine” ribbon on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Layan participated in the Solidarity with Palestine protest with her family.

IN 2009, a swastika was painted in the house of the Jewish brotherhood Alpha Epsilon Pi. following the year, an outdoor menora for Hanukkah on UF Hillel property was vandalized. The UF Jewish Center sign was also destroyed at 2017.

To commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Nakba the expulsion of at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and the killing of about 15,000 Palestinians from 1947 to 1949 UF Students for Justice in Palestine posted a graphic series by Palestinian artist Naji al-Ali last May.

Three days after posting, a tweet was posted by BDS Report a pro-Israel account created in violation of Boycott Movement, Displacement and Sanctions describing one of the graphs posted on UF Law Students on Palestinian social media as anti-Semitic because of the way a Jewish character was described.

UF Students for Law in Palestine issued a modified post with a different graphic, as well as an explanation that al-Alis artwork describes as Arab Palestinians and Jewish characters in similar styles.

Nearly a year before the May 19 Solidarity with the Palestine Demonstration, over 100 people gathered in the Rage Day protest to oppose the Israelis annexation of one-third of the Palestinian West Bank. In a scene similar to the May 19 demonstration, a group of anti-protesters gathered to show support for Israel, causing Rage Day protesters to cheer louder.

Last December, the UF Gators for Israel released a list of UF student leaders who supported strong US-Israeli bipartisan relations. Among the 60 names on the list were former Student Body President Trevor Papa, Senate President Franco Luis and Senate Majority Leader Jason Scheuer.

UF Gators for Israel, Pope and Louis all declined to comment on the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UF response

While the UF has faced its complex past with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it has maintained resource-neutral academic space in the states of Israel and Palestine one of Isser and the Rae Price Library of Judaica.

Following its mission to display the Jewish experience, the Library of Judaica possesses over 50,000 items related to Israel. The library strives to represent every possible perspective, collecting over 3,000 Palestinian articles and resources related to the Arab-Israeli conflict from a wide range of political perspectives.

I try to bring materials that offer a wider range of thoughts and experiences related to or related to that topic, wrote in an email Rebecca Jefferson, Ph.D., head of the Judaica Library.

With members of the UF community on both sides, the UF administration has not made a statement regarding the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Contact Makiya Seminara at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @makseminera.