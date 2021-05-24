Americanization of the Israeli-Palestinian debate





When Uris was writing in the 1950s, most Israeli Jews were natives of the Islamic world, who either withdrew from the new state or were forced to leave their home by their former neighbors. Many of the others were Holocaust survivors trying to make a living without losing what was left of their minds. They lived alongside a sizable Arab Muslim minority, a remnant of those displaced by the war, feared as the fifth column, and held under military rule. Kibbutznik pioneers like Ari Ben Canaan were never more than a small part of the population and as committed socialists, they would never have gone anywhere near focus. Few people here were blonde. A more representative hero for Exodus would have been the Arabic-speaking seamstress from the Jewish ghetto in Marrakech. Read: A new word is defining the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Washington But Exodus had nothing to do with representation, or of a strange place in the Middle East. It was an attempt to get American readers to look at Israel and see for themselves. Ari Ben Canaan was an American hero of Ernest Hemingway and John Wayne. He was a blue-eyed, carved, gorgeous Paul Newman. Although a close relationship between America and Israel has been taken for granted over the past half century, it only strengthened after the Americans decided that the Israelis were like them. In countless novels and press reports about pioneers and warriors in the 1950s, Israel and the Jews were perceived as masculine, ready to fight the Cold War alongside America, writer Michelle Mart wrote in her study of the subject, Eyes on Israel. In contrast, Arabs were increasingly stigmatized as outsiders non-Western, undemocratic, darker racial, and non-masculine. In the images of the Israelis, then, she wrote, the Americans built their self-image in the middle of the century. This construction has been on my mind this month as the disturbing events taking place here have been taken and interpreted abroad. Many Americans are now using their home image to build their own image of Israel. Indeed, for some on the progressive left, the conflict between Jews and Muslims 6,000 miles east of Washington, DC, has been confused with American ideas about race. What they are doing to the Palestinian people is what they continue to do to our Black brothers and sisters here, Representative Rashida Tlaib from Michigan shouted applauding at a rally earlier this month, leaving listeners to think about the word they. Celebrities posted the phrase Palestine Lives Matter on Twitter, echoing US protests over racial justice. Until all of our children are safe, Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told the House, we will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and Ferguson. I first came across this kind of American projection about 15 years ago, as a local reporter working for a U.S. news service. Several Israeli drivers were killed by Palestinian gunmen on a road between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv traversing the West Bank. The army had closed the road to Palestinian traffic, allowing only drivers, Jews and Arabs, with Israeli license plates, to enter. This decision was effective; the shooting stopped. One of my colleagues in the office, a recent arrival from America, asked if we could say now that the road was secluded.

