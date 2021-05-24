The Great Man from Yarmouth, Sean Palmer convicted in Ipswich court





A man from Great Yarmouth has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after killing a man whose body was found in a river. Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, was convicted of murder by majority decisions by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in March after a four-month trial. He was convicted Monday of killing Ipswich person Joe Pooley. The Ipswich Crown Court heard Palmer holding the victim’s head down and drowned him in the Gipping River in Suffolk. Palmer left the court during sentencing and was convicted in his absence. Simon Spence, QCfor Palmer, said his client had left the court because he had a medical appointment which he wished not to miss. He said drinking and drugs had been a constant feature of Palmers life before the murder. Sebastian Smith, without a fixed address, and Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, were also convicted of murder. Earlier in a statement to the victim read in court, Mr Pooley’s mother Samantha Nicholls described her 22-year-old son, who was autistic and had learning difficulties, as vulnerable. Addressing his killers directly in the courtroom, she said they had robbed her of the future with her son.









And she told Palmer that he was a violent bully. She added: You had choices that night and you made the wrong ones. You will have to live with the knowledge of what happened. Mr. Pooley’s body was found in the Gipping River around 10.30am on August 13, 2018. A post-mortem examination revealed that the probable cause of death was immersion in water. The defendants were charged with gang and murder of the 22-year-old on August 7 or before him. During the trial, the court heard Mr. Pooley, who lived at the Kingsley House Hotel in Ipswich, had been under the adult social care arm and was considered vulnerable, trusting in others and being easily exploited. Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, said West-Davidsons’s anger with Mr Pooley, for comments he was said to have made about him and Lisa-Marie Smith, raising hostility towards him. He said West-Davidson, who had had sex with Mr Pooley, had encouraged Smith and Palmer to attack him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos