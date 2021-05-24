International
Police in India raid Twitter offices in investigation of tweets with manipulated media label
Police in India raided Twitter India offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday as part of an investigation into why online posts about so-called coronavirus information packages were labeled as manipulated media, Indian Express reported. An officer told the media that police had sent a Twitter message asking for an explanation for the label in a tweet from members of the ruling party, and that they were seeking information that Twitter has about the toolkit and why they decided to give the label manipulated media.
Twitter declined to comment Monday. TechCrunch reported that there were no Twitter employees in the offices at the time of the raid, which occurred late Monday evening Standard Time of India. Aditya journalist Raj Kaul wrote on Twitter that Twitter employees in India are currently working remotely.
The Delhi police special cell team returns from Gurgaon after they find the Twitter India offices closed. Apparently there is work from home in @TwitterIndia since March last year. Was this the move by the government to send a message? pic.twitter.com/aCBfjhb5CC
Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 24, 2021
On Friday, the Indian government sent a Twitter message two days after the social media platform applied the manipulated media label in a tweet from Sambit Patra, of India’s ruling BJP party. Patra said in the tweet, which appears to have been removed, that the opposition party Congress had used a package of tools in efforts to undermine governments tackling the coronavirus pandemic. the government asked Twitter to remove the tag by justice and fairness.
BJP says Congress party created package to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Times of India, but the Congress party claims the version of the toolkit that BJP distributed was a fake version of a search note related to an unrelated project. Indian Fact-Finding Organization Alt News found that the images of the so-called COVID gadget that Patra and others posted actually contained some falsified information.
Tweet introduced its manipulated media policy Last February, which applies to media distributed on its platform that has been significantly altered or fabricated and misleading. Video clips or images that have been altered to change their meaning or context may be labeled, and false content presented as genuine or content that may affect public safety or cause serious harm may be removed in its entirety. Twitter applied the tag to some Tweets by former US President Donald Trump, who has since been banned from the platform.
The Government of India has tried to maintain strong control over information on social media regarding the spread of COVID-19. Last month, the government ordered Twitter to remove the tweets and was told Facebook and Instagram to remove posts who were critical of her treatment of the pandemic. And on Mars, The Government of India threatened to imprison him Employees of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in the country if they fail to meet his demands to get content about the protests from farmers. Twitter ended up blocking forever more than 500 accounts and the removal of others from being visible within the country following a notice of non-compliance by the government.
According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Reports India 222,315 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,454 new deaths Monday.
