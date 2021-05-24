Belarus accused of ‘state-sponsored piracy’ as anger mounts over Ryanair flight diversion

Protasevich was traveling on Ryanair 4978 flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania on Sunday when shortly before the crash the plane deviated from Belarusian air traffic control in the capital Minsk for an alleged security alert.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary accused Belarus of “state-sponsored piracy”, telling Newstalk radio on Monday that he believed KGB’s Belarusian agents were also on the flight carrying 26-year-old Protasevich, who is wanted in Belarus in a variety of charges.

Similarly, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said intelligence agents may have been on the plane, telling Ireland’s RTE that the agents were “clearly linked to the Belarusian regime”.

“When the plane landed, or five or six people did not return the plane before it took off again, but only one or two people were arrested, so it would certainly suggest that a number of other people who left the plane were on duty secret, “he added.

Belarus borders three European Union member states – Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – and EU leaders are discussing further action against Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government on Monday.

Lithuania ordered all flights to and from its airports to avoid Belarusian airspace from early Tuesday, an adviser to the transport minister told CNN, and the foreign ministry urged its citizens to leave Belarus, citing “dangers”. for security and a threat to civilian life. “

Latvia’s flag carrier, airBaltic, said it had “decided to avoid entering Belarusian airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities”.

Scandinavia Airlines (SAS) also said in a statement Monday that it would re-route its flights twice a week between Oslo and Kiev, the capitals of Norway and Ukraine, in accordance with instructions from the Swedish transport agency.

In the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapp said he had instructed the country’s aviation authorities to “look for airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe”.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would call for the suspension of all flights between EU member states and Belarus, Reuters reported. And German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for the immediate release of Protasevich and demanded information about the activist’s well-being.

Eyewitness accounts

Shortly after the plane landed, Protasevich was arrested along with Sofia Sapega, a Russian student he was traveling with.

Protasevich is one of dozens of Belarusian journalists and activists campaigning in exile against Lukashenko’s 26-year rule. Protasevich is the founder of the Telegram Nexta channel, which helped mobilize anti-Lukashenko protests and was accused last year of “organizing mass riots and group actions that violate public order.” He is on a government-wanted list for terrorism.

When the pilot announced that the plane was going to deviate to nearby Minsk, Protasevich reacted immediately, standing up from his seat, reaching into the upper closet, pulling a laptop computer out of his hand luggage and passing it to a female companion together. with his cell phone. , witnesses told Reuters.

“When it was announced they were going to land in Minsk, Roman got up, opened the trunk, took the luggage and was trying to share things,” said a Lithuanian passenger, who gave his name only as Mantas, Reuters reported.

“I think he made a mistake. There were a lot of people he could give things to me or other passengers and not my girlfriend, who I also think was arrested.”

Other passengers said Protasevich looked scared and said he feared he would face the death penalty. Marius Rutkauskas was sitting behind Protasevich and told Lithuania’s state-run LRT TV that passengers had initially been told the plane would land in Minsk due to a technical defect.

“A man sat down with his girlfriend and you can see that he started to panic. As I understood, this was the journalist. He panicked because we were going to land in Minsk. He said the death sentence awaits him that in Belarus, “Rutkauskas said.

Similarly, passenger Monica Simkiene told AFP that Protasevich “just returned to the people and said he was facing the death penalty”.

There are conflicting accounts as to why the plane changed course at the last minute. Ryanair says its crew was “notified by Belarus ATC [air traffic control] of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk “- although the plane was closer to Vilnius than Minsk when changing course.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces, Major General Andrey Gurtsevich, claimed that after the Ryanair crew was told of a “possible bomb on board”, it was the captain who “made a decision to land on the reserve airfield ( Minsk-2) “.

Gurtsevich said a Belarussian Air Force MiG29 aircraft had been sent to monitor the flight and “assist” if necessary.

The Belarusian government’s version of events has been met with widespread disbelief, despite a detailed display of fire trucks when the plane landed, as well as extensive baggage checks. Nothing unclean was found, according to Ryanair.

Protasevich and Sapega were arrested and arrested upon arrival in Minsk. Student Sapega was preparing to defend her thesis of international law and European law at Vilinus, according to the European University of Science (EHU).

“The student was detained by the Administration of the Investigative Committee for the city of Minsk in unfounded and established conditions,” the EHU said in a statement.

Upon arrival, Protasevich’s luggage was searched and the resting dogs were placed but found nothing, Reuters reported.

“We saw Roman stopped because of some things in the luggage,” the passenger told Mantas Reuters, adding that the other passengers also checked their luggage and were taken by bus to the terminal where they spent several hours waiting to board the plane. .

“We saw from the window that Roman was standing alone, and a policeman with a dog was trying to find something (in his luggage).”

Another passenger, who also did not give his name, told Lithuanian media that Protasevich had been identified in front of Belarusian security officials upon arrival. “I saw how they took his passport. He took off his mask and said, ‘I am so-and-so and I am the reason why all this is going on.’

‘Completely unacceptable’

The incident has been condemned by world leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet, “The brutal and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences. Those responsible for the # Ryanair abduction must be sanctioned. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately. “

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the incident Sunday and demanded Protasevich’s release. “This shocking act committed by the Lukashenko regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including US citizens,” Blinken said in a statement. “Initial reports suggesting the involvement of Belarusian security services and the use of Belarusian military aircraft to escort the aircraft are deeply troubling and call for a full investigation.”

But Belarus has said Western countries are acting “hastily” by making “belligerent” statements about Sunday’s incident. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoliy Glaz told Russian state media RIA Novosti that a “number of countries” and the EU were making “deliberately politicized, unsubstantiated allegations” and said those nations “have no apparent desire to understand it”. objectively “.

Glaz defended Belarus’ actions on Sunday as “fully justified” in order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. “There is no doubt that the actions of our competent authorities were also in full compliance with established international rules,” he said.

Russia, a key ally of Belarus, has said it will not comment on the war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference on Monday that it was up to the international aviation authorities to determine whether Belarus complied with the regulations.