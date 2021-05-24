Oyster Creek Fuel in Record Time: Waste & Recycling





May 24, 2021 The final box containing used fuel has been removed from the storage pool of the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey, USA, and placed in a dry warehouse on site. Holtec International said the plant demolition – completed just 32 months after the plant was permanently closed – set a new world record. Pearl creek (Image: Exelon) The last multi-purpose box containing Oyster Creek’s irradiated fuel was placed in dry storage on May 21, completing the operation to remove all shredding material from the plant reactor building. Ultimately Holtec intends to send used site fuel to the consolidated temporary storage of HI-STORE it is licensing in New Mexico, but in the meantime used fuel will remain stored on the Oyster Creek site. Workers at the Holtec Nuclear Power Division loaded a total of 33 high-capacity HI-STORM 100 FW systems, with each system having a load capacity of 89 boiling water reactor (BWR) fuel assemblies. The Holtec team loaded 33 crates within 21 weeks. “This rapid deflation of the nuclear power plant’s fuel pool is in line with Holtec’s primary goal of inoculating its deactivation sites from threats of any kind, including vicious human action,” the company said. “We are implementing a top-level aging management program to protect old horizontal modules from salt air destruction as we work in parallel with the Department of Energy to displace all high-level legacy waste. the plant at maximum storage security consolidated on our HIS-STORE CIS site in New Mexico, which is currently under review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, “said KP Chaudhary, SVP Senior Vice President of Nuclear Energy Division operations. Holtec. Although licensed to operate until 2029, Exelon had decided in 2010 to withdraw Oyster Creek early as changes to New Jersey water use rules would require it to build new cooling towers at an estimated cost of more than $ 800 million. The BWR plant with a unit of 619 MWe was the oldest nuclear power plant in the United States when it closed on September 17, 2018, after 49 years of electricity generation. Holtec officially took ownership of Oyster Creek after its subsidiaries completed the transfer and acquisition by Exelon Generation on July 1, 2019. This followed NRC approval last month of transferring the plant operating license to the subsidiaries of Holtec Oyster Creek Environment Protection, LLC ( OCEP), as owner, and Holtec Decommissioning International, LLC (HDI), as operator, for deactivation. OCEP and HDI are responsible for deactivating the plant and managing its deactivation trust fund. Holtec issued a general contract to Complete Decommissioning International – a joint venture company of Holtec and SNC-Lavalin – to decontaminate and deactivate the Oyster Creek plant. Studied and written by World Nuclear News

