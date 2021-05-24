The center enables on-site registration, meeting for the age group 18-44 for COVID-19- New Indian Express vaccines

from Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Center on Monday decided to allow Covid-19 vaccines for the 18-44 age group in government hospitals in order to reduce vaccine consumption and provide immunization coverage for those who do not have internet access.

The final decision on whether to choose this facility will however be made by the state governments.

Until now, those in the 18-44 age group could only receive Covid strokes after registering and booking slots in advance through the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app, a system that will continue for private hospitals. However, those over 45 are allowed to enter any vaccination center and do the shooting.

Only about 1 million people in the 18-44 age group – out of an estimated 49 crawls across India – have received the first stroke of the vaccine so far, even though the inoculation opened for them on May 1st.

The latest decision, said the Union Ministry of Health, is based on various representations given by states that suggested that in the case of sessions organized exclusively with online games, towards the end of the day, some doses still remain unused if the nominees do not raised.

In such cases, on-site registration of some beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize vaccine consumption, the ministry said.

He also acknowledged that although many channels are available for the registration and booking process of a meeting, people looking for a facilitated group structure and those without internet access or smartphones or cell phones may still have limited opportunities. for vaccination.

“Therefore, the on-site registration and appointment feature is now being enabled for the 18-44 age group at CoWIN,” the Center announced, adding that this feature is only enabled for government centers at this time.

“This feature will not be available to private CVCs currently and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with online dating slots,” the government said in a statement.

The ministry also clarified that this feature will be used only by decision of the respective states and they should make a call for opening registrations in the country, facilitated group registration and appointments for the 18-44 age group based on the local context.

He also advised states to issue clear instructions to all district immunization officers to strictly adhere to the decision of the respective states regarding the extent and manner of use of the entry facility.

Fully reserved sessions can also be arranged to provide vaccination services to beneficiaries belonging to facilitated groups, the government said, stressing that wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, every effort should also be made to mobilize beneficiaries. such in a sufficient number.

However, he warned that caution should be exercised and great care should be taken when opening the registration and on-site appointment for the 18-44 age group in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centers.

The Covid19 vaccination machine in India, launched in mid-January, has been damaged by a lack of vaccines and in recent weeks, daily strokes have been very low. On the other hand, the government has ensured that it is aiming to fully cover at least the entire adult population with about 94 harvests by the end of the year.