John Malone sees WarnerMedia-Discovery as the broadcaster no. 3 after Netflix, Disney +

The blockbuster deal WarnerMedia-Discovery is particularly good news for HBO Max, David Faber told billionaire media mogul John Malone. In an interview aired Monday, Malone said his previous reservations about HBO Max’s ability to be a dominant player in the crowded digital broadcasting landscape will be addressed once the AT&T-owned service is under same roof with Discovery. “I thought they were going to fight to get the kind of subscriber growth in the US that they were hoping for. And I think, in fact, that ‘s true,” said Malone, a Member of the intelligence board whose voting share in the company is more than 25%. Malone thinks the new firm could join Netflix and Disney + as a truly global powerhouse. “I think not only will we be the third such platform, but I think we will be very competitive with the other two in terms of the ability to satisfy the entertainment and curiosity and information needs of the world, basically, a platform world “, said Malone.

Disney + ended the second fiscal quarter with103.6 million subscribers, according to the company. Netflix said last month that it had almost 208 million subscribers worldwide. AT&T said in April that HBO and HBO Max had a combined 44.2 million subscribers in the US and nearly 64 million globally. HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s flagship broadcaster, debuted in the US last May and is planning an international expansion. In Malone’s view, this push will be aided by Discovery global knowledge. “For me, the problem with HBO Max is that it had no ability to go international at the time. The combination with Discovery, given Discovery ‘s existing presence, large presence in 200 countries around the world with an excellent brand, .. “For me, this is the great reverse,” said cable TV pioneer and longtime chairman of Liberty Media. Malone made his comments in an extensive interview with CNBC about the deal announced last week including AT&T’s Discovery and WarnerMedia, which the telecom giant bought less than three years ago. If the transaction receives regulatory approval, WarnerMedia’s various media and entertainment properties including CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio. would emerge from AT&T and be combined with Discovery brands including HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel. It would position the new company which has not yet received a new name as a more formidable competition in fierce competition video wars. In addition to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, the direct platform for the Discovery consumer, Discovery +, launched in January.

DiscoveryCEO David Zaslav told CNBC last week that he thinks the combined company could ultimately amassing 400 million global video streaming subscribers significantly more than any rival. “Netflix is ​​a great company, Disneyis a great company, but we have a portfolio with very diverse and very attractive content,” said Zaslav, who will lead the new company. Malone said he has faith in Zaslav’s managerial skills and generally believes the link between Discovery and WarnerMedia is useful. He also said he had no concerns about giving up his shares of Discovery super-voting as part of the deal.

According to FactSet, Malone owns more than 93% of Discovery’s Bshares class, which accounts for 10 votes per share compared to one share vote for Class A. His ownership of those shares enables his considerable voting power in the company. Discovery also has a third-class stock known as the C series. The combined WarnerMedia-Discovery will only have one type of stock. “My reaction was good because I thought the alphabet soup that we served its purpose, had protected the company and given it a long look for a number of years. It was the time when its usefulness was running out, so I was fine with that, “said Malone, of whom Liberty Media owned a stake in Discovery Communications. in a separate entity in 2005.

