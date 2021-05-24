Despite hopes for a rise, most believe international charter flights have remained unnoticed. But business has been much stronger for domestic flights to China, and business aviation leaders see encouraging signs for the rest of Asia once the pandemic has eased.

When the pandemic began, the industry experienced a hype influx on airline card questions and activities. “People thought the business jet card was likely to grow because of the Covid-19, but unfortunately that just isn’t true,” he said. Denzil White, Managing Director of Aircraft and Card Management based in Hong Kong. “When you look at it and look at the details, we are an industry governed by Covid. It is not over and now we are seeing an increase in mutations. “Whether it owns or charters flight, we still run by the same restrictions and it is definitely difficult to fly,” White said.

Denzil White

The consensus is that it is taking a long time to achieve herd immunity to provide a boost for industry in Asia. While domestic business jet travel to China has recovered by 95 percent, international card activity is still declining by less than 20 percent. “This is where Hong Kong really suffers, as all our flights are international. At the same time, factors such as the mandatory 21-day quarantine have raised prices significantly and customers do not appreciate the increased costs associated with crew quarantine, “White said. Card applications in the Asia region have so far were mainly for the purposes of repatriation, medicine, crisis and cargo.

Despite the challenges, Bardha remains optimistic. “The positive side is that a new market segment is valued, where health and safety are very important. Those who were previously unwilling to allocate funds for business jets are now considering or are willing to fly with them. “When Covid-19 calms down, we expect an increase in charter and fractional ownership,” White said.

Although many have become familiar with virtual meetings over the past year, White believes business aviation, like many other businesses, relies on relationships. The return of cross-border business aviation card activity is likely to focus on building or reviving these relationships.

Xheni Lau

Hong Kong and Beijing-based Sino Jet group president Jenny Lau agreed. “Although international flights have been heavily banned since October 2020, domestic charter flights within China have really increased and we have experienced far more activity than in previous years for both business and leisure charter users. “Some of these domestic clients were formerly first-time customers who had experienced charter flight for the first time through the first international charter booking with us for repatriation,” she said.

In some cases, demand for China’s domestic card has been so high that there have been shortages. According to Lau, the main cities in China remain the most popular charter destinations. There has also been a marked increase in cards in the city of Sanya in Hainan as well as in the Changbai Mountains in Northeast China.

“More clients are getting used to charter, and some of them have been converted to owners as well,” Lau said. In terms of desired aircraft size, Lau customers continue to prefer long-range aircraft such as the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 7500, and with a noticeable increase in pre-planned business aircraft purchases.

Lau believes charter and business jet ownership will be “very hot” after Covid. “Prospective cardholders and users are more wary of health and safety concerns on their travels now and they want to go the safer route.” According to Lau, another reason is that many clients came out much better financially with their stock market positions during the pandemic and thus have greater spending power ahead.

Vicky Tsui

According to Vicky Tsui, vp of sales and marketing and customer service for Shenzhen-based Amber Aviation, “The domestic card market has been recovering rapidly since July 2020, due to the stabilization of the pandemic in China.” There was a “long boom” in card activity especially from October to last February, and Amber Aviation card activities in 2020 increased by 80 percent compared to 2019.

Tsui is confident that the business aircraft charter will flourish when the pandemic ends. “The Covid-19 pandemic has played a major role in popularizing business jet travel. “As the general public begins to identify the security benefits and cost-effectiveness of business aviation, business aircraft are being justified as a practical choice and less as a luxury expense.”

Jet Aviation Asia senior director Carlos Gomez has had a similar experience and an optimistic outlook. “Apart from the fear of a pandemic, the difficulties with the numerous restrictions placed on passengers and crew make it a real challenge to plan and execute charter flights and owners. “As if that were not enough, the various quarantine requirements for crews were translated into additional costs for operators by increasing travel costs,” said Gomez.

Gomez confirmed that Jet Aviation also experienced additional requests for quotations and the arrival of first-time customers who are seeking increased security and social distance. In most cases, however, those searches were probationary requests and rarely turned into actual bookings. “As we move forward, we are seeing demand for summer as vaccination campaigns are expected to help ease travel restrictions. “Customers seem to anticipate that there will be some kind of relaxation, and so they have started preparing in the hope that there are real opportunities to travel very quickly,” he said.

Ian Moore

VistaJet chief commercial officer Ian Moore was similarly bullish on the prospect of the Asia region statute. “In the second quarter, we have seen a steady increase in traffic month after month. And with the potential improvement and easing of expected summer restrictions and more people being vaccinated, we are optimistic that demand in Asia will continue to grow and there will be a strong recovery in the second half of the year for the industry, Tha Moore.