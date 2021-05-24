Enhanced by international expertise, UAE approaches anti-drone home appliance

Electronic warfare specialist BEIRUT SIGN4L is preparing to mark two milestones this year with the expected launch of its first integrated anti-drone system between Emirates and Israel Aerospace Industries and the completion of its first operating prototype laser with high energy with European consortium MBDA and French firm CILAS.

These steps by the subsidiary of the defense conglomerate Edge could help the UAE develop indigenous capabilities to design, build and operate locally made technology to combat unmanned aerial systems.

The UAE cooperation with European companies and Israel will increase its knowledge in the field and can be used as a learning experience for the development of its system in the future, according to Jean-Marc Rickli, head of global risks and developing at the Geneva Center for Security Policy Group. Laser technologies require advanced technology; the other is more common. There are many companies addressing some anti-drone techniques, and so the UAE will be an addition to that.

Equipping commercial arms drones has become a cheap and effective way to target forces and infrastructure, especially in the Middle East.

The first phase of the high-energy laser system involving SIGN4L, the missile maker MBDA and the Ariane Group CILAS subsidiary will see the creation of a ground-based modular platform.

The signed memorandum of understanding enables SIGN4L to tailor a C-UAV solution end-to-end against unmanned aerial vehicles. The final product is a modular system that will feature electronic sensors for detection and identification, and high-energy lasers to neutralize micro and mini-UAV threats, Waleid Al Mesmari, Edges program vice president for his electronic warfare and business of intelligence, told Defense News.

The companies agreed to look into possible co-operation during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, held February 21-25 in the UAE, but few details were revealed then. Al Mesmari said the co-operation allows the UAE to benefit from international expertise.

By giving us your email, you are deciding to Display the Early Bird.

We are witnessing a breakthrough in technology here and are excited to join forces with our partners to bring this solution to market. SIGN4L is an important contributor to key aspects of the modular solution, and in collaboration with its partners is involved in the management and development of subsystems, he said.

The multi-phase program begins with the development of a ground-based system, followed by integration into air and sea platforms. The first phase of the program will be a highly efficient, ground-based system that combines sensor data from a variety of sources with the latest data melting, signal analysis, blocking technologies, and power weapons. run. At a later stage, the solution will adapt to adapt to a variety of platforms, including air and sea, Al Mesmari explained.

Regarding the range of systems, he said the goal is to identify drones, assess the threat potential and, when necessary, neutralize the threats.

We are planning to have a steering prototype in place this year that can be used for extensive testing and characterization. After that, the system will be manufactured according to customer requirements. Development work will be distributed between the UAE and France and we are looking forward to gaining new skill sets and international experience from our global partners, Al Mesmari said.

Meanwhile, SIGN4L and Israel Aerospace Industries plan to develop anti-drone systems, marking the first defense cooperation of its kind between the two countries.

This collaboration follows a broad and detailed roadmap. The key components of the system have been tested and the next stage in C-UAV is the confirmation of the final configurations and building blocks, Al Mesmari told Defense News.

SIGN4L expects to complete work on the integrated solution this year, which should use a variety of detection and eavesdropping techniques. Detection and tracking elements will rely on radar, radio frequency monitoring, electro-optical cameras and infrared sensors. Mild and hard ability to kill is also expected.

Mild-killing methods of blocking include blocking radio connections, blocking GPS, scams and getting online. Harsh killing capabilities such as high-energy lasers, electromagnetic pulses, missiles and weapons will also be available based on the threat level as well as the target environment of the clients, Al Mesmari said.

The bilateral work agreement on the system was also signed during IDEX in February. She called for a fully autonomous anti-UAV system that requires no human intervention and is supported by 3D radar, communication intelligence technology and electro-optics integrated into a unified command and control system.

Al Mesmari said evolving systems are being tested across multiple threat landscapes and are performing well.

To manage any type of drone and respond to urgent and evolving threats, the system must detect, identify and defeat the threat when necessary. First, our radars, cameras, and sensors can detect the threat and communicate that data through the system. It would then monitor the progress of the targets and identify whether they are friendly or unfriendly. To defeat threats considered unfriendly, the laser weapons system could be activated, or the cyber tracking system could be used to neutralize the threat, he said.

The region has specific needs when it comes to its environment; therefore, the system will perform better in hot, humid and dusty weather. That being said, we are looking to provide a comprehensive and robust solution to the global marketplace that meets a wide range of different capabilities and threats.

Rickley, with the Geneva-based researcher, noted that there are several techniques used to protect airspace from drone threats.

When it comes to solutions against drones, we can identify three types of techniques: destroying, neutralizing and taking control of drones. The laser falls into ruin; the Israeli solution falls into the categories of neutralization, destruction and perhaps taking control, he told Defense News.

But because of the different sizes and threats posed by drones, there is no solution that all three techniques can offer, he added.