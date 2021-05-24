Graphic Packaging Holding Company Completes Successful International Paper Partnership; Remaining minority partnership interest exchanges





ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (“Graphic Packaging Company”) announced today the termination of its successful partnership with International Paper Company. The latter part of the membership interest held by International Paper in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC (the “Partnership”) was exchanged for an equivalent number of ordinary shares of Graphic Packaging. As a result, Graphic Packaging now owns 100% of the Partnership. Michael Doss, The President and CEO of the Company, said, “The partnership with International Paper played an important role as we established our leading position in fiber-based consumer packaging on all three cardboard substrates. The highly integrated model we have built enables us to serve a global client group with innovative and innovative packaging solutions, positioning us to achieve the ambitious growth and return goals set in Vision 2025. Through the combination of International Paper’s consumer packaging business, together with our organic and inorganic growth initiatives, we have built ladders across all three cardboard substrates, and have the unique flexibility to quickly meet changing demand patterns for sustainable packaging solutions and deliver value to all stakeholders. ” Doss added, “I want to thank Mark Sutton, Chairman and CEO, and the entire International Letter team for their contributions to building a service and growth platform with new clients in attractive markets. “The partnership was mutually beneficial and provided returns for both companies.” Graphic Packaging Completed Combination with International Paper North American Consumer Packaging Business in January 2018. Graphic Packaging owned 79.5% of the partnership and was the sole manager, while International Paper owned 20.5%. As part of the final transaction, 22,773,072 membership units were exchanged for an equivalent number of Graphic Packaging common stock shares. The total number of common stock shares of the company outstanding after the transaction is approximately 306.9 million shares. About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of change. The company is a leading provider of durable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of food, beverage, food service and other consumer product companies. The company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest manufacturers of folding cartons and paper-based food service products in United States, and holds market leading positions in recycled coated cardboard, unbleached kraft cardboard coated and bleached solid sulfate cardboard. The Company's clients include many of the most popular companies and brands in the world.

