Oakmont Subdivision Celebrates World Gopher Turtle Day

T-shirts, food trucks, lotteries, jumping houses and tours through a new nature reserve sparked World Turtle Day awareness for Gainesville residents on Sunday afternoon.

Oakmont, a residential subdivision in Gainesville, hosted a celebration of World Turtle Day with activities and tours at the newly developed gopher turtle reserve.

The 550-acre Oakmont subdivision is the result of ICI Homes, which connects communities around nature and inhabited life.

In February 2021, Oakmont held an innovative ceremony to establish a gopher turtle reserve; however, April 10 was the grand opening for the reserve.

The 46-hectare reserve has three hiking trails ranging from half a mile to 2 miles for residents to cross.

ICI Homes marketing director Christina Price gave attendees nature conservation tours; however, only residents can see today.

It is a convenience only to residents that the Environmental Protection Agency actually designates its non-public space; however, we were allowed to do this one day just to educate about gopher turtles, Price said.

At the beginning of the reservoir, a door marked with a turtle statue sits down to greet strollers.

We added a life-size statue of a gopher turtle and a survey we did for residents to name the turtle resulted in the name Ollie, Price said.

According to the Florida Wildlife Center, the gopher turtle can grow up to 15 inches and is identifiable by its extraordinary hind legs and bright yellow-brown shells.

Throughout the reserve there is signage describing the flora and fauna found within forest-like trails, along with gopher turtle pits that stand out for pedestrians.

The University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences reported that gopher turtles are essential to the ecosystem by providing shelter to other species through their burrows and passing seeds to different locations.

The Oakmonts Sports Field held the celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., gathering a crowd of neighboring Gainesville residents and Oakmont residents.

Price said the World Turtle Day event was to educate people about gopher turtles and why they were endangered and to raise money for the three charities they were supporting this year.

The three charitable proceeds that went were: Tylers Hope for A Dystonia Cure, Junior Achievement of Alachua County and PACE Center for Girls.

Gainesville resident Will Moore came to Oakmonts World Turtle Day with his family to see nature conservation and help educate his youngest children about endangered species.

I think it’s really important to educate our kids while they are young about the environment, especially endangered species like gopher turtles, Moore said. We need to connect our children with caring for the less and less nature of video games.

Gainesville resident Rita Bevan, 53, who lives from Oakmont in a neighboring community on SW 24th Avenue, went to the party out of curiosity and walked away from the endangered gopher turtle.

I just went out to see what it was all about, and I had no idea the gopher turtles were endangered… I have never heard of them, but I would like to start being aware of the environment now, Bevan said.

Gopher turtles are endangered due to the destruction of their habitat, disease and hunting.

It is a shame to see these turtles and wildlife endangered due to constant construction and expansion, I think this reserve is a gold mine for turtles, Bevan said.