



May 24, in history: In 1595, the Leiden University Library Nomenclature introduced the first printed catalog of an institutional library. In 1647, the first person executed as a witch in the American colonies was Alse Young, who was sent on a tripod and hanged publicly. Colonists, undergoing a literal interpretation of Exodus 22:18, Thou wilt not play a witch to live, if she be executed. In 1775, John Hancock was unanimously elected president of the Continental Congress. In 1830, the U.S. Congress passed the Indian Abolition Act. President Andrew Jackson signed it into law. In 1830, Boston Marsh firm Capen & Lyon first published Mary Had A Little Lamb by Sarah Josepha Hale. In 1854, U.S. Deputy Marshals in Boston, under the Fugitive Slave Act, arrested fugitive slave Anthony Burns. In 1894, the Lowell Observatory in Arizona began observing Mars with an eighteen-inch telescope that led its builder, Percival Lowell, to conclude that there might be canals there. In 1895, Henry Irving became the first actor to receive a knight. In 1896, Nicholas II became Tsar of Russia. More from our past:The former president came to Richmond as part of the longest jury trial in a century In 1896, Charles Dow published the first edition of the Dow Jones Industrial Average with 12 industrial shares. In 1897, “Dracula” was published by Bram Stoker, which created an iconic figure in horror. In 1899, the first vehicle repair shop was opened (in Boston, MA). In 1907, actor, singer, director and producer Marion Morrison, aka John Wayne, was born. In 1958, UP & International News Service merged with United Press International. In 1970, “Everything is Beautiful” by Ray Stevens reached number one. In 1977, George Willig climbed the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. In 1989, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” premiered, directed by Stephen Spielberg and produced by George Lucas. In 1994, Michael Jackson married Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The union lasted 20 months. In 2001, 15-year-old Sherpa Temba Tsheri became the youngest person to climb Mount Everest. In 2016, Bill Cosby was ordered to stand trial in a sexual assault case in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In 2018, US President Donald Trump signed into law the Economic Growth Act, Aid Regulation and Consumer Protection by easing financial regulations and reducing banking supervision. Meanwhile, no Wayne County news occurred the week of May 24, 1763. The reason is because there was no Wayne County, Indiana. (Wayne County Territory was established in 1796.) However, a man born that week had a profound influence in Central Indiana. Small and indifferent Jacksonburg, without description, has never had a large population, but one of its earliest pioneers created a family that multiplied like rabbits and populated the area like no other. Samuel Boyd, of Scottish descent, was born in Virginia on May 20, 1763. His father and brother died in a Tory prison during the Revolutionary War. Young 16-year-old Samuel joined the colonial cause early and almost died from a head wound from a Tory gun. He recovered but lost the use of his left eye and served actively until the end of the war. He later married a also worthy Scottish woman, who was a close relative of the poet Robert Burns. Her name was Isabella Higgins and she once danced on Andrew Jackson’s arm. On December 12, 1785, she married Samuel. The couple moved to the Whitewater Valley in November 1811 and built a bark and tree limb tent two miles south of Jacksonburg. It was there that Boyd had entered a quarter of the land as a Revolutionary War veteran. The Boyds lived their long lives there. Samuel died November 27, 1835, aged 72 years. Wife Isabella lived to be 88 years old and died on October 31, 1852. Andrew Young’s “Wayne County History” of 1872 says that Samuel Boyd worked faithfully as a minister for the salvation of others and during a missionary tour to the Indians, he managed to lose his life when an Indian boy accidentally touched a brand that burned a barrels of dust, blowing up the rude hut that were in pieces, killing two other children, and severely injuring Boyd, who pretended to be dead. Fortunately the signs of life were spotted before the funeral. Boyd later recovered, and for more than a result of the years was an active worker in the cause of his Master. This cause involved being fruitful and multiplying, to replenish not only the face of the earth, but more specifically, Wayne County, Indiana. He and his wife had 10 children; all but one lived to be married. All others would be located in Wayne County: Richmond, Dublin, Centerville, Williamsburg and Cambridge City. These nine children would have 92 children. At the reunion of the Boyd family in 1861, 274 children sat down to dinner, while more than 150 were unable to attend. The original nine children multiplied as much as in 1871 (when the history of Youngs County 1872 was written), there were 550 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and still counting. The Old Testament praises, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the earth. Samuel and Isabella Boyd certainly did it for Wayne County. If 550 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren had all stayed in Jacksonburg, it would be the largest city in Indiana today. Contact columnist Steve Martin [email protected]

