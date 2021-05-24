International
Belarus faces international outrage over use of fighter jet to land plane
Belarus’s “piracy”, “kidnapping” and “state terrorism” sentencing were swift and strong as it forced the downing of a commercial airliner carrying an opposition journalist.
In a show of unified rage, United States, Britain, European Union, NATO and the United Nations on Monday lined up to call for action in the skies over the Eastern European country led by Alexander Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator.
“We strongly condemn the shameless and shocking act of the Lukashenko regime,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, using an alternative spelling for Lukashenko and noting that American passengers were on board the flight.
“We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners in the next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus,” he added.
White House spokesman Jen Psaki condemned Belarus’ actions and called for an immediate international investigation into the incident.
“This was a shocking act of diverting a flight between two EU member states for the apparent purpose of arresting a journalist. It constitutes a blatant insult to international peace and security by the regime,” Psaki said.
Psaki said President Joe Biden was briefed on the episode early Monday morning and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised our strong concerns on the issue, the actions of the Belarusian government with his Russian counterpart during a meeting Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a supporter of Lukashenko.
Psaki declined to say whether the White House considered it safe for US airlines to fly over Belarus.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Sunday that “the savage and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences”.
Former President of the European Council Donald Tusk labeled the incident an “act of state terrorism.”
The international outrage chases the forced landing in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, of a Ryanair flight on Sunday carrying main opposition blogger Roman Protasevich. Protasevich was detained on arrival, officials and rights activists said.
Advertisement The Ryanair passenger plane was traveling from Greece to Lithuania when a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet was approaching and Belarusian authorities marked what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land.
Protasevich, 26, works for Poland-based online news service NEXTA and is wanted in Belarus for broadcasting mass protests against Lukashenko last year through the Telegram messaging app.
According to passengers on the plane who spoke to Reuters, Protasevich held his head in his hands and looked sad and scared on landing. He also appeared to have handed over his laptop and mobile phone to a female escort, while authorities were later seen taking Protasevich under protection when he arrived in Minsk.
It is unclear what charges or conditions of imprisonment Protasevich may face, but Belarus remains among the few countries in Europe to administer the death penalty.
“While it sounds like an extraordinary Hollywood plot, it is not. The reality of this apparent act of air piracy is shocking,” said Marie Struthers, a human rights group. Amnesty International The director of Eastern Europe and Central Asia said in a statement.
Struthers said the European Union and “the rest of the world must react without delay” to the call for Protasevich’s immediate release.
Download NBC News app for news and policies
Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, which directed the flight, called the incident “state-sponsored kidnapping … state-sponsored piracy” on Irish radio station Newstalk.
A spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, slammed what he called “belligerent” statements from the West on Monday and said the government’s actions were in line with international law.
During the riots in Belarus last August after Lukashenko was re-elected, the president’s alleged gain was widely criticized. Tha Joe Biden the people of Belarus were facing “systematic oppression” and were living under an “authoritarian regime”. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud.
The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Belarus in response to last year’s disputed presidential election. Some European politicians are now calling for tougher steps, including them suspension of EU airlines flying over Belarus and a ban on Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports.
But the EU will have to step in carefully to avoid pushing Lukashenko into even closer ties with its main ally, Russia.
So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented but the state-controlled editor-in-chief Russia Today wrote on Twitter that Lukashenko had “performed beautifully.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that he would not comment on the incident. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a special press conference on Monday that Russia was “in favor of assessing this situation neither in a hurry nor in a hurry”.
A Latvian airline, Baltic air, became the first to announce on Monday that it would no longer fly over Belarusian airspace.
Tatyana Chistikova, Reuters AND Lauren Egan contributed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]