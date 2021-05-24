Belarus faces international outrage over use of fighter jet to land plane

Belarus’s “piracy”, “kidnapping” and “state terrorism” sentencing were swift and strong as it forced the downing of a commercial airliner carrying an opposition journalist.

In a show of unified rage, United States, Britain, European Union, NATO and the United Nations on Monday lined up to call for action in the skies over the Eastern European country led by Alexander Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

“We strongly condemn the shameless and shocking act of the Lukashenko regime,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, using an alternative spelling for Lukashenko and noting that American passengers were on board the flight.

“We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners in the next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus,” he added.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki condemned Belarus’ actions and called for an immediate international investigation into the incident.

“This was a shocking act of diverting a flight between two EU member states for the apparent purpose of arresting a journalist. It constitutes a blatant insult to international peace and security by the regime,” Psaki said.

Psaki said President Joe Biden was briefed on the episode early Monday morning and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised our strong concerns on the issue, the actions of the Belarusian government with his Russian counterpart during a meeting Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a supporter of Lukashenko.

Psaki declined to say whether the White House considered it safe for US airlines to fly over Belarus.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Sunday that “the savage and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences”.

Former President of the European Council Donald Tusk labeled the incident an “act of state terrorism.”

The international outrage chases the forced landing in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, of a Ryanair flight on Sunday carrying main opposition blogger Roman Protasevich. Protasevich was detained on arrival, officials and rights activists said.

Advertisement The Ryanair passenger plane was traveling from Greece to Lithuania when a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet was approaching and Belarusian authorities marked what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land.

Protasevich, 26, works for Poland-based online news service NEXTA and is wanted in Belarus for broadcasting mass protests against Lukashenko last year through the Telegram messaging app.

Journalist and opposition activist Roman Protasevich arrives for a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, in 2017. The Reuters file

According to passengers on the plane who spoke to Reuters, Protasevich held his head in his hands and looked sad and scared on landing. He also appeared to have handed over his laptop and mobile phone to a female escort, while authorities were later seen taking Protasevich under protection when he arrived in Minsk.

It is unclear what charges or conditions of imprisonment Protasevich may face, but Belarus remains among the few countries in Europe to administer the death penalty.

“While it sounds like an extraordinary Hollywood plot, it is not. The reality of this apparent act of air piracy is shocking,” said Marie Struthers, a human rights group. Amnesty International The director of Eastern Europe and Central Asia said in a statement.

Struthers said the European Union and “the rest of the world must react without delay” to the call for Protasevich’s immediate release.

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, which directed the flight, called the incident “state-sponsored kidnapping … state-sponsored piracy” on Irish radio station Newstalk.

A spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, slammed what he called “belligerent” statements from the West on Monday and said the government’s actions were in line with international law.

During the riots in Belarus last August after Lukashenko was re-elected, the president’s alleged gain was widely criticized. Tha Joe Biden the people of Belarus were facing “systematic oppression” and were living under an “authoritarian regime”. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud.

The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Belarus in response to last year’s disputed presidential election. Some European politicians are now calling for tougher steps, including them suspension of EU airlines flying over Belarus and a ban on Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports.

But the EU will have to step in carefully to avoid pushing Lukashenko into even closer ties with its main ally, Russia.

So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented but the state-controlled editor-in-chief Russia Today wrote on Twitter that Lukashenko had “performed beautifully.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that he would not comment on the incident. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a special press conference on Monday that Russia was “in favor of assessing this situation neither in a hurry nor in a hurry”.

A Latvian airline, Baltic air, became the first to announce on Monday that it would no longer fly over Belarusian airspace.