Relaxed locking curbs; all shops to open in Chandigarh





After three weeks of closure, all non-essential stores will be allowed to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, but with limited hours. At the Covid review meeting on Monday, UT VP administrator Singh Badnore decided to give relief to traders who have been protesting against the closure. All stores dealing with non-essential items will be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Saturday and Sunday, when the weekend ban will continue. Meanwhile, stores that sell essential items, such as vegetables, fruits, milk and food, will be open until 5pm on weekdays and 2pm on weekends. However, chemist shops can operate 24×7. All storefronts should be cleaned, and all workers and customers should wear masks. Market associations must ensure the availability of masks, both in stores and at market entry points. They will also need to ensure that there is no overcrowding or overcrowding inside stores or in open market areas. The decision was made taking into account a substantial reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, loss of livelihood for daily betting and financial barriers for traders, shopkeepers and other commercial organizations, a UT spokesman said. Welcoming the move, Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, The decision is in the right direction and will provide relief for all traders. The administration had decided on May 3 to impose a one-week blockade in the city, where all stores except those selling essential items were closed. The connection was extended twice taking into account the continuous increase in Covid-19 cases. Further restrictions will continue until 5 a.m. on June 1 Meanwhile, the administration decided to keep all shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, museums, gyms, libraries, spas and salons closed. Sukhna Lake and the Rock Garden will also remain closed, though the parks will remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for morning walks. The curfew will continue at night from 6am to 5pm, and the weekend ban will also be imposed from 6pm to 5pm on Monday. Restaurants will not allow any dinner in the room. However, home delivery (until 22:00) and pick-up (until 5 pm) will be allowed. Although the Sampark Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will need to follow Covid protocol closely. As far as possible, private sector employees should work from home, the administration has decided, although no action will be taken against private offices that remain open, wherever necessary. Sports centers will remain open to national players and those preparing for the Olympic and national Games. While other meetings remain prohibited, wedding functions and funerals will be allowed, with a cap of 20 and 10 attendees, respectively. Badnore said the restrictions will be reviewed and reinstated if the pandemic situation in the city does not improve. He also decided that traders’ request for exemption from rent on government property / separate shops would be considered separately along with a similar request for relaxation in electricity and water tariffs and property tax.

