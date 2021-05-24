A car meeting that brings together hundreds ‘a total disregard for society’, says the mayor

A car meets in Pickering, in which two hundred people and vehicles are being punished by the city mayor and area residents for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the country to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Durham Regional Police, Sunday’s event began at 2 p.m. and was organized by several car clubs in a parking lot at 1899 Brock Road, between Kingston Road and Pickering Parkway.

The rally attracted over 300 vehicles, with that number steadily rising throughout the night, police said.

Videos from the scene, which surfaced on social media, show a large crowd gathered at a Walmartparking park amidst numerous cars, which passed through the crowd spinning their engines. At least once he performed tricks, making donuts with the front doors open while a group of spectators cheered.

Mayor Dave Ryan went on Twitter to denounce Sunday night rally, urging residents not to be careless “now that we can see the light at the end of this long tunnel”.

“We are close to returning to some level of normalcy. Do not do a disservice to the rest of our community,” he said.

“Just wrong on so many levels,” says Pickeringmayor

In a telephone interview with CBC News, Ryan said the meeting was a “total disregard for society” and “simply wrong on so many levels”.

He said the restrictions on the violated collection of COVID-19, it disrupts the community without noise and traffic, and put people at risk.

“I do not understand the mentality with which he is associated [the gathering], honestly, “Ryan said.

Wretched people. We know blocking has been hard for all of us. However, let us not be careless, especially now that we can see the light at the end of this long tunnel. We were close to returning to some level of normalcy. Do not do harm to the rest of our community. https://t.co/cC6APPROkj –@mayordaveryan

Police said they were aware of Sunday’s event and observed the situation. Acting Inspector Sean Sitaramtold CBC News reminded attendees of the restrictions imposed on events during the ongoing pandemic.

The video posted on social media did not initially show the police presence at the event during the afternoon when the engines were roaring, but numerous cruisers appeared in the videos posted overnight.

Sitaramsaid officers were eventually able to get the crowd dispersed, but some posters online and residents said the process took too long.

‘It was heartbreaking to see,’ says the resident

Jacqueline Willis is a resident of Pickering, which attends Walmart where the rally took place. She said her friends sent her footage of what was happening Sunday night.

“I could not believe it,” she told CBC Toronto. “It was heartbreaking to see because here we are trying [stick]for the orders of the Prime Minister and stay at home … and then something like that happens “.

Willis owns a dance studio in Pickering that has been closed throughout the pandemic. Shehas was conducting virtual classes in order to comply with the restrictions of COVID-19 and said the people who attended Sunday’s rally were selfish.

“The community around you is doing the right thing … and this kind of activity will delay us now,” she said.

Willis said the video she saw “hundreds of hundreds of people” and “you can see how close they were and how much they were unmasked”. She added that police should have closed the rally as soon as it started.

Why didn’t this close when it started ?? Why is it okay? I’m sure they’re not just from Pickering or Durham, so now they’re putting this community at risk –@ ndfdk84

Some people criticized online what they called the lack of police involvement, as well as the slow response time of Durham police.

In a separate tweet, Ryansaid police issued several tickets and dispersed the crowd around dusk. He said he felt the situation was “too volatile” to try to do so when the crowd was at its largest.

Ryan said he expects more charges to be added pending investigation.

On Monday, Durham police wrote on Twitter that a man had suffered injuries at the rally “as a result of a physical confrontation”.

As of Monday morning, police confirmed that some tickets had been distributed, but they did not say how many. They are not aware of any charges or arrests related to the collection of this item and they will “pursue this matter”.

Provincial COVID-19 restrictions currently in place limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people.