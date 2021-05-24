The costly success of Israel’s iron dome

In the 12 days leading up to Thursday’s announcement of a ceasefire, Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad began 4,369 rocket of different sizes and ranges from Gaza to Israel. According to the Israeli army, nearly two-thirds of these lost their target, hitting fields and other open areas, or failing to function and becoming short. That still leaves about 1,500 rockets aimed at the built-up areas. Remarkably, this volley resulted in just a dozen deaths: More than 90 percent of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

If you have been watching the coverage of the latest round of fighting in Gaza and Israel, you will not have escaped the Iron Dome pyrotechnic screen, especially stunning at night when rockets fired north from Gaza are being taken from the sky in the air air explosions. When it was first created more than a decade ago, the Iron Dome had its skeptics, both in Israel and abroad, but over time, they and the world saw it work. Literally.

It is a system that was created for the challenge facing Israel specifically, organizations on its borders, such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, that do not have the personnel or firepower to occupy and challenge the Israeli army, but that have amassed large arsenals of missiles that, though rudimentary and inaccurate, can target most of a small country like Israel. Each Iron Dome battery protects a relatively small plot of territory, but Israel now has enough mobile batteries to protect areas threatened in times of tension.

This architecture is, however, just one of the ways in which the Iron Dome is unique. In fact, his strengths and weaknesses reflect those of the country that developed it, embodying the Israelis incessant conflict with the Palestinians.

On the one hand, the Iron Dome is the perfect example of Israeli ingenuity and improvisation, journalist Yaakov Katz, who co-wrote Wizards of Arms, a book about the Israeli arms industry, told me. But his own success is a reflection of Israel’s biggest problem. The Iron Dome lets you almost ignore the fact that you have a neighbor just across the border with thousands of missiles aimed at you because they can no longer actually harm you. Iron Dome lets you find no deeper solutions to that problem. And this is very Israeli as well.

Read: Bibi was right

Iron Cube is incredibly popular among Israelis, and of course it is. Although Israel suffered a dozen fatalities during the fighting during these months, more than 240 Palestinians died. This discrepancy, mainly due to the effectiveness of the Iron Dome, also affects the physical damage of houses, buildings and wider infrastructure. Even during an intense conflict such as this, the missile defense system offers a sense of security.

But it also means that many Israelis do not feel the urgency, or enough optimism, to put pressure on their leaders to solve the fundamental problems causing the long-running crisis facing Gaza, where 2 million people live in a turbulent, crowded coastline, total sub-blockades by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took over in 2007. Not many feel the need to address the wider historical conflict with the Palestinians that has continued since the founding of Israel. in 1948. According to pollster Dahlia Scheindlin, Israelis rank security first on their list of priorities, followed by financial concerns; conflict resolution with the Palestinians is usually ranked fifth or sixth and is seen by Israelis as separate from a sense of security. You have to ask yourself, Scheindlin told me, if the Israelis focus on security as defined by a piece of military equipment rather than on the core problem itself, is this not a false sense of security?

Much of what provides that sense of security is the apparent prevention that Dome Iron offers by cutting rockets into the sky. What the Israelis do not see is the true heart of the system, not the eavesdropping missiles or mobile batteries, but mathematics. The system-coded algorithm, which is constantly being improved, enables the Iron Domes control center to track and predict incoming missile trajectories, working out where they can be expected to fall, and issuing tapping commands only if the point of impact is a built-in area, so as not to waste expensive eavesdropping missiles on harmless shells.

This level of calculation is often attributed to the leader of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in office for the past 12 years. Netanyahumuch as the Iron Dome itself has been able to mask smaller failures into greater success; he, like the missile defense system, has distorted the notion of how long he and his country have to respond to threats; and he has used, like Iron Dome, technology to hide deep, structural social flaws.

Get his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The whole world is now aware that Israel was the fastest country to launch COVID-19 vaccines and to vaccinate most of its population. The program has been a tremendous success, and Netanyahu has sought political credit. What is less well known, or at least overlooked, is that before vaccines became available, he headed a symbolic set of coronavirus policies. For long periods in 2020, Israel had higher per capita the rate of new infections reported worldwide; only the relatively low average age of its population kept the death toll.

There are many reasons for Netanyahu COVID-19 failures. Because of political pressure, both from the Trump administration and from special interest groups within Israel, he was slow to close air travel to and from the United States, the source of most of the early COVID-19 cases of its countries. And he refused to force the Israelis into the ultra-Orthodox community, his main political allies, who live in de facto autonomy within Israel, to stay with blocking rules, allowing the virus to run rampant in their schools and synagogues.

And similar to how the Iron Dome has changed the way Israelis see in time how many of them have to respond when they fire shells, Netanyahu has changed the way they look at the time when it comes to long-term prospects for resolving the conflict with the Palestinians. For decades, politicians and experts at home and abroad have warned that Israel is running out of time to resolve the conflict that international condemnation, pressure, and even boycotts and sanctions would isolate it; and that within it, one cannot deal with the challenges of the growth and resistance of the Palestinian population.

Read: Netanyahu brought nationalism into the 21st century

Netanyahu has insisted the opposite: that if Israel remains steadfast, the world, including the Arab states, will abandon the Palestinian cause. He wrote in his 1993 book, A place among nations, that for the foreseeable future the only kind of peace that will stand in the region between the Arab and the Arab and between the Arab and the Jew is the peace of prevention and that such a strategy will have to suffice until the Arab world realizes that i stands gain as much from making peace with Israel as much as Israel has to gain from making peace with the Arabs. The Iron Dome is one of his tools to keep the prevention calm and make time work in Israel’s favor.

And then there is the independence of Israel and Netanyahu from technology to compensate for more internal flaws. When the early COVID-19 vaccines were about to be authorized by the United States, he bombarded the Pfizers chief with dozens of phone calls to secure early deliveries to Israel. Here, as with the Iron Dome, Israel’s high-tech capability came to the rescue: Israel public health care providers, who would be in charge of administering the vaccine, have advanced digital medical records, and Netanyahu was able to to offer Pfizer real-time data how the vaccine was working in exchange for early deliveries. In his office in Jerusalem, he now has two glass boxes: In one is the model of a Tamir Iron Dome interception missile; in the other is the syringe that was used to inoculate it.

However, behind this technological marvel lies national infrastructure and failed social services, for both Jewish and Arab citizens. That is why, when the few rockets from Gaza passed through the Iron Dome shield this month, those killed were in almost all cases elderly, disabled, poor, homeless, or residents of Arab villages. without government services and therefore had no bomb shelter. And while the Israeli air force simultaneously operated the Iron Dome and maintained a steady rate of airstrikes in Gaza throughout the last campaign, there were insufficient police inside the cities of Israel to deal with the riots that erupted between Arabs and Jews. Here we see another structural defect in the state of Israel that Netanyahu has neglected.

With its extraordinary degree of success, the Iron Dome is as close as possible to being the perfect defense system. It illustrates Israel’s extraordinary technological capabilities and the country’s unwavering focus on protecting its citizens. But Iron Dome’s extraordinary abilities report on the most fundamental challenges that the Israeli leader does not seem to want to solve.