RDIF, Panacea Biotec start production of Sputnik V vaccine in India; 100 million doses to be made annually – The New Indian Express





from PTI NEW DELHI: The domestic family of the Panacea Biotec pharmacy in cooperation with the Russian fund of the Russian property RDIF has started the production of the vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday. As announced in April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) – which trades the vaccine internationally – and Panacea Biotec have agreed to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V a year in India. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine produced at the Panacea Biotec facility in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be sent to the Russian Gamaleya Center for “quality control”, the joint statement said. Full-scale production of the vaccine is expected to begin this summer, the statement said, without revealing the exact month in which large-scale production would begin. “The launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic,” said RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev. The production of Sputnik V supports the efforts of the Indian authorities to leave behind the acute phase of the coronavirus as soon as possible, while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus to other countries in world, he added. Regarding the development, Panacea Biotec MD Rajesh Jain said, “This marks an important step as we begin production of Sputnik V. Together with RDIF, we hope to help restore a sense of normalcy to people across the country and in all the world.” Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on 12 April 2021 and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on 14 May. Leading drug labs in the country Dr Reddy’s on May 14 had said that as part of a restricted pilot, the mild start of the Sputnik V vaccine had begun and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad. “The effectiveness of Sputnik V is 97.6 percent based on the analysis of data on the rate of coronavirus infection among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021,” the statement said. To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 66 countries, he added. The vaccine is based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors and “uses two different vectors for both shots in a vaccination course providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots,” the statement said. The Sputnik V vaccine can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold chain infrastructure, he added.

