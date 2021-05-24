Max Mosley: The man who got the world news and won | Arts and Arts News

“The enemy of the free press,” was the caustic description of former Formula 1 chief Max Mosley in The Sun newspaper’s obituary after his death from cancer.

Other tabloids in the UK also received no punches. “The son of a Hitler sympathizer who fought the press to expose sadistic orgies with prostitutes,” the Mirror said, while the Daily Mail also referred to the “masochistic” sex session in its headline.

It is a testament to the 81-year-old’s influence on the red peaks and his legacy outside the automotive world; to many, he will be remembered after his death as the man who took News Of The World and won, in a historic issue of privacy just a few years before the phone piracy scandal broke Sunday newspaper.

Image:

Mr. Mosley joined Steve Coogan and Hugh Grant in giving evidence before MPs



While many greet Mr. Mosley for his campaign on privacy – he testified alongside stars such as Steve Coogan and Hugh Grant in front of MPs and in the Leveson Inquiry – for the tabloid press he was certainly an enemy.

It all started in 2008, when News Of The World published a front-page story, accompanied by covertly filmed video, with the headline, “F1 Chief Has Nazi Disease Orgy with Five Hookers,” followed by a sub-headline that refers to his father, the British fascist leader of the 1930s Sir Oswald Mosley: “The son of the fascist beloved of Hitler in the shame of sex.”

The information about an extramarital sex party was true. However, the claim that he had a Nazi theme pushed him too far, with inaccurate claims coming in the context of a parental legacy that Mr. Mosley said had followed him all his life.

After taking the case to the High Court, Mr Mosley was awarded 60 60,000 in damages following a decision that had no justification for an article on the front page and photos of his meeting with five prostitutes in a London apartment. The judge said he found no evidence of Nazi themes in the orgy and said Mosley’s life had been “destroyed” by history.

The newspaper was also ordered to pay 420,000 of his legal expenses, but his total bill amounted to more than 500 500,000, leaving Mr Mosley ,000 30,000 out of pocket, he later revealed.

With the story repeated in the media throughout the trial, many would have preferred to remain silent rather than repeat it again. But Mr. Mosley was determined and could afford it.

“It was worth it to me, but a lot of people would say ‘if except that everything repeats itself again, I’ll have a big bill, I will not do it,'” he said in 2009.

Image:

Max Mosley posed for photographs outside the Royal Court of Justice to provide evidence for the 2011 Leveson Search



The aftermath of the News Of The World story showed that Mr Mosley initially overcame calls for him to resign as president of the FIA ​​(L’Automobile International Federation) – the governing body of the engine – but the personal impact was profound.

Mr Mosley said he was “horrified” to see himself in front of the best-selling newspaper at the time, adding that he would never regain his dignity.

“It never happened to me luckily, but it seemed to me like it was coming through your front door and everything in the house had been removed by thieves,” he said. “I was shocked, annoyed, angry and angry.”

Speaking to lawmakers in 2009, he called for the media to give people greater opportunities to seek court orders before executing stories, and continued the campaign for stricter press regulation, donating funds to Impress, the regulator the only one recognized by the Press Recognition Panel (PRP) under the Royal Charter following Leveson’s Quest for Press Standards.

He also reportedly promises millions to cover legal costs for hacking claims.

The newspaper crash led to arrests and even imprisonment, and News Of The World owner Rupert Murdoch famously told lawmakers as he appeared before them to answer questions about the scandal: “This is the humblest day of my life. sime “.

Image:

News Of The World published its last ever edition on July 10, 2011. Photo: AP



On July 10, 2011, News Of The World published its latest ever edition. “Thank you and goodbye” was the title after 168 years.

While it was telephone piracy that eventually toppled the newspaper, Mr. Mosley’s refusal to bow to Fleet Street power certainly played a role in ending the controversial methods used by some to get their scoops – and his campaign against the press is apparently one that has not been forgiven.