Adventure Weekly News: Ultraunning Tragedy, Bouldering World Cup, and more





Runner Jing Liang at UTMB 2019. Photo courtesy of iRunFar.

From inspiration to tragedy, AdventureNews of the Week presents a summary of the top news in the world of exploration and adventure. DEATHS: Some ultra-runners die in extreme weather in China 100K. Twenty-one runners are dead after encountering extreme weather and temperatures on May 22 in China’s Forest River Stone 100K, officials reported. “The Gansu Provincial Party Committee and the Government have set up an incident investigation team to conduct further in-depth investigations,” Chinese media reported. Weibo.com. Victims include UTMB Panda Trail 2020 champion Jing Liang, 31, and Paralympic champion Huang Guan Jun. Read more about the incident and follow the latest developments in iRunFar. Climb: IFSC Bouldering World Cup Finalists Announced. The IFSC Boulder World Cup took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Twenty men and 20 women competed in the semifinals, with Natalia Grossman (USA) and Czech Adam Ondra climbing phenomenon taking first place, respectively for women and men. U.S. Olympic hopeful Brooke Raboutou also took to the podium. Look complete results, or review the final. Dometic Purchases Vehicle Runner Front Outfitters Swedish camping brand Dometic announces their acquisition of Front Runner Vehicle Outfitters, an adventurous outdoor vehicle-based brand in South Africa. Read more… TRAM: 14 dead, many injured in Italian tram accident. A tram car on Italy’s Stresa-Mottarone tram crashed on Sunday, killing 14 people and injuring a 5-year-old child, Reported by LiftBlog. “14 victims [ranged] at the age of 2 to 82 years and [hailed] “from Italy, Israel and Iran,” he wrote. The tram is located in the Piedmont region near the Italy-Switzerland border and was recently reopened after a prolonged closure due to COVID-19. BIKE: Carolyne Whelan becomes the first female Chair of adventure cyclists. This week, bike enthusiast Carolyne Whelan replaces old editor Alex Strickland at the helm of Adventurous cyclist, magazine member of the Adventure Cycling Association. Whelan has a BA and MFA in writing and has “grieved in bike shops around the US, walking and cycling across America and Europe and has worked as a writer and editor in a number of publications, Dirty Cloth Magazine,” introduced Cycling Adventure. Whelan joins the ranks of female editors-in-chief among foreign industry publications, along with Kristin Hostetter of Business Diary Abroad, Nicole Formosa of Bike Magazine, and Sierra Shafer of SKI Magazine (and once Powder Magazine) WINNER: Cannondale Raffling Off Eight Limited Edition Giro d’Italia Bikes. Cannondale is making eight Giro d’Italia SuperSix Evo bikes with personalized design and limited edition, and one could be yours. “We meticulously crafted eight fully personalized paint bikes and phenomenal constructions,” Cannondale wrote. “The kaleidoscopic (and bicycle) package contains colors from each national flag from around the world to celebrate riders of different backgrounds and nationalities in pursuit of a common goal.” The gift will take place from May 24 to June 12. Get in here Backpacks with the best backpack of 2021 Head to the backpack with the best backpacks for 2021. From budget options to ultra comfortable choices, we’ve got you covered. Read more…







