Therapeutic Solutions International Optimizes Cancer “Achilles Heel” Targeting Using Second Generation Endothelial Vaccines – V iPSC





ELK CITY, Idaho, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today announced new data demonstrating synergies between the company’s vascular vaccine vaccine, StemVacs-V iPSC, and specific immunological aids. The data is part of an evolving package the Company will send to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of its planning for a new Drug Investigation (IND) registry. Moreover, the data was included in a patent application filed today. “The use of the immune response to selectively kill tumor blood vessels was demonstrated by Companies such as Batu Biologics, which received FDA clearance to stimulate immunity in patients using placenta-derived materials.1. Furthermore, published data on humans and animals showing efficacy and safety signals using the first generation approach2.3said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of International Therapeutic Solutions and co-inventor. “Unfortunately, previous approaches were characterized by the need for multiple donors and the possibility of group variation. The StemVacs-V iPSC product represents a second-generation vaccine that uses only one donor and is being optimized to promote a potential and superior reproducibility ” StemVacs-V iPSC is a cellular product generated by a standardized induced pluipotent stem cell (iPSC) which differentiates into tumor-like cells that feed the tumor. Furthermore, StemVacs-V iPSC expresses the alpha1,3-galactosyltransferase gene which causes cells to express in Gal alpha 1-3Gal beta-4-GlcNAc (alpha Gal). Alpha Gal is one of the most potent immune-stimulating molecules in nature, evoking one of the most powerful immune responses known to man. “We have learned from our previous experiences, as well as the experiences of our colleagues, that fostering permanent tumor remission will not happen through a ‘magic bullet’ approach,” he said. Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. “Therefore, we and our collaborators have identified some synergistic approaches, for which we have set up intellectual property, that will increase our chances of optimal therapeutic outcome once we enter clinical trials.” “At Therapy Solutions International we are constantly looking to perfect our therapeutic approaches because we are realistic. Many times, cancer therapies that work in mice do not work in humans, but you have to start somewhere,” he said. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. “That is why we strive to refine the effectiveness of our approaches as much as possible in preparation for clinical trials. We are committed to making a significant impact on the lives of cancer patients.” About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapetikolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapetikolutionsint.com/ 1Batu Biologics Receives FDA Cleansing for First Very-Prolonged Immunotherapy Targeting Cancer-Nurturing Blood Vessels | Business wire

2Induction and characterization of endothelial anti-tumor immunity induced by ValloVax therapeutic cancer vaccine | Onkotarget

Security of tumor endothelial cell antigen targeting Journal of Translation Medicine Full text (biomedcentral.com)



