Large crowds show up for the car meeting in Pickering





Large crowds were seen gathering for a car meeting reported in Pickering on Sunday, despite ongoing COVID-19 regulations. Videos from the scene showed numerous cars and crowds gathered in a parking lot. The images showed at least one vehicle making donuts. Durham Regional Police told Global News on Sunday evening that they were aware of a car colliding with about 200 vehicles and were at the scene for its duration. Read more: The video appears to show the person who set the street on fire while the car is doing tricks in Toronto Officials said at the time that it had been peaceful up to that point and there had been no arrests or charges. Police said they would prosecute violations of COVID-19 rules. The story goes down the ad Images from the scene did not initially show a visible police presence, but numerous officers were later observed in the area as paramedics attempted someone on the ground. In a tweet released Monday, Durham police said a man was injured in the incident as a result of a “physical confrontation”, but officers did not provide further information. .@DRPS say they continue to monitor the situation on Brock Road. Thousands still present as drivers paraphrase tricks. pic.twitter.com/kRcVvTOiAL – Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 24, 2021 Meanwhile, Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan commented at the car meeting on Twitter on Sunday. “We know the blockade has been difficult for all of us. “However, let us not be careless, especially now that we can see the light at the end of this long tunnel,” he said. The story goes down the ad “We were close to returning to a certain level of normalcy. Do not do harm to the rest of our community. “ Ryan said police had issued quotes. Global News asked police on Monday for an update on any allegations made at the event, but received no response. Provincial restrictions COVID-19 currently limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people. DRPS attended a large car meeting in Pickering on Sunday afternoon. A man suffered injuries as a result of a physical confrontation. @DRPS will pursue this issue. pic.twitter.com/WbtHtm139E – Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 24, 2021 See link » <br />

