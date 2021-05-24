The US sees a string of anti-Semitic attacks amid violence in Gaza

Protesters burn an Israeli flag at the All Eyes On Palestine protest in New York City on May 14, 2021.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

After an 11-day conflict that left 248 Gaza and 12 Israelis dead, TRUCE set on Friday between Israel and Hamas seems to be holding. Meanwhile, the United States is still dealing with a wave of anti-Semitic violence that appears to be a ripple effect from the Gaza conflict. From New York to Los Angeles, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Semitic attacks in the last two weeks. Anti-Defamation Link (ADL) said that it received 193 reports of possible anti-Semitic incidents in the week following the start of the Gaza crisis, up from 131 the previous week. Law enforcement and elected officials have condemned the violence and taken steps to combat it, with President Biden calling the attacks contemptible Monday.

In a notable incident in New York, Joseph Borgen, a 29-year-old Jew, was attacked and beaten by a group of people near Times Square as he was on his way to a rally Thursday night. Footage of the attack was posted on social media.

“Before I could react, I was surrounded by a crowd of people who, as you saw in the video, kept beating me and then, after the fact, spraying me with pepper and shaking me,” Borgen said in an interview with CNN.

The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the incident, 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, who has been charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime and attempted first-degree gang assault, according to CNN. Awawdeh is suspected of being seen in surveillance footage hitting Borgen with a metal crutch.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating two additional incidents that occurred in Boroughly Brooklyns Park. Police say that on Saturday night, three men in a blue Toyota Camry parked outside a synagogue and shouted, Free Palestine! Kill all the Jews! to the four men standing outside. ABC 7 New York reports that the victims went inside and closed the door. The three men slammed the door but were unable to enter. They damaged a car and fled the scene.

DANTSHIROHT for aggravated harassment: Do you know these individuals? On 5/22 in the 1950s, in front of 19 Ave 16, 3 residents of a blue Camry started shouting anti-Semitic statements before damaging a side view of the car. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips. 800-577-KIPSSHILLA. pic.twitter.com/ByVyLadJyn – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 23, 2021

Shortly afterwards, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were attacked by two men who sought to make anti-Jewish statements. Police say the men hit the teens in the head, put them in a chokehold and chased them as they handed them a baseball bat. The suspected assailants drove away in a blue Toyota Camry and are believed to be the same men involved in the synagogue incident.

The NYPD said it would increase the police presence in Jewish communities in light of the attacks, and on Monday afternoon Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would do the same across the state.

Hatred has no place in our state. I’m running it @nyspolice to increase patrols in synagogues, schools and other facilities of the Jewish community after a violent attack. We will do everything we can to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers and New Yorkers of all faiths are safe. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 24, 2021

In Los Angeles, police have arrested Xavier Pabon, 30, a prime suspect in an attack on Jewish dinners at a sushi restaurant last week that is being investigated as a crime of anti-Semitic hatred. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident started last Tuesday when cars dressed in Palestinian flags and people using megaphones passed by the restaurant shouting. A witness told Angels Times that individuals in cars began throwing bottles and other items at people in the restaurant. The newspaper said about eight people dressed in black approached the dinners, as shown in a video that captures part of the attack.

The fight escalates more and more violently as it pours farther down the sidewalk. A man swings with a metal blow towards the attackers, who then push him against a car, punch him and kick him, Times reported.

On Friday, prominent Jewish organizations, including the Republic of Albania, the American Jewish Committee, and Hadassah, signed a joint agreement. paper President Biden saying they are grateful for the current ceasefire but also expressing great concern about the current violence.

We fear that the way the conflict has been used to amplify anti-Semitic rhetoric, to encourage dangerous actors and to attack Jews and Jewish communities will have ramifications beyond these last two weeks, the letter reads.

The organizations also suggested steps that the Biden administration could take, such as appointing a broad ambassador to monitor and combat anti-Semitism or convening a White House meeting of stakeholders from the Jewish community, as well as key Departments officials. of National Justice and Security and the FBI, to discuss current events and threats and steps to address them.

Early Monday morning, Biden addressed the issue at one declaration, saying, The recent attacks on the Jewish community are disgusting and they must be stopped. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad, it is up to all of us not to give hatred to any safe harbor.

Some Muslim groups have condemned the violence against Jews in the US, saying it is wrong and does not help the Palestinians. Salam Al-Marayat, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, told the attackers in the LA incident, “They did not represent any of our organizations and they definitely do not represent the Palestinian cause which we think is right.”

Several cases of Islamophobia have been reported in the US since the Gaza conflict. The Tayba Islamic Center, a mosque in Brooklyn, was vandalized with inscriptions reading Death to Palestine on May 13, during the Eid celebrations, a Muslim religious holiday. according to NBC News. The Suffolk County Islamic Center on Long Island also experienced vandalism last Monday, with suspects leaving graffiti and burning a religious flag, as reported by ABC7.