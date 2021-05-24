Building and maintaining a financially sustainable palliative care program will largely depend on the ability of hostels to demonstrate quality care and negotiate with payers for reimbursement of these services, according to Anne Tumlinson, CEO of consulting firm ATI Advisory at the Summit. of Hospice News Palliative Care.

The demand for palliative care has skyrocketed in recent years. Last year more than 70% of hospitals in the United States with 50 or more beds had a palliative care program, up from 67% in 2015 and 7% in 2001, according to the Center to Palliative Care Advance (CAPC), which reported that these institutions cared for 87% of all nationwide inpatient patients by 2020, and at least half of home palliative care providers in the United States were inns the same year.

Value-based care initiatives have expanded the number of payment mechanisms available to palliative care providers starting this year. Many providers are seeing their best options within the Medicare Advantage, including additional benefit programs and demonstration of the Valuable Insurance Model (VBID), or Medicare Advantage hostel engraving. Only 53 Medicare Advantage health plans are participating in VBID during 2021, but that number is expected to increase in the coming years.

We’ll see more plans come in VBID, so keep an eye out. There is a lot to learn about that model and in places where you can add value, but there are also some cables that you need to be very aware of, Tumlinson told Hospice News.

Value-based care models link payments to quality care and provide incentives for health care providers to create efficiency and cost savings. Improving quality and reducing costs are the two pillars of value-based care as both healthcare and political leaders increasingly recognize the volatile trajectory of nations’ healthcare spending.

Value-based care represents both the opportunity for providers who take math properly and the risks for those who misunderstand, Tumlinson told Hospice News. Providers evaluating which health plans to work with should consider payers’ ability to help them build their patient population and engage patients upstream.

For performance-based payments [the payers] can offer you to focus on quality, I would be very wary of any risk-based payments in this environment because they are really tricky to build, Tumlinson said. You have to do the math. Do I believe this plan can generate enough volume for me, and will be effective in generating volume directed at it? That means getting to people faster or getting them to choose a dorm to get the volume of need that will make those exchanges worthwhile.

At the end of the carving months, inns are seeing patient patient volumes grow as they expand service offerings and adapt to new billing processes. Despite a growing demand, hostels have struggled to navigate unsafe payment waters without a clearly defined benefit of palliative care to reimburse these services. Through VBID, the CMS aims to establish a reimbursement structure in which Medicare beneficiaries who have a serious illness receive a coordinated set of benefits including palliative care. Among Medicare Advantage plans, CMS is looking to provide a personalized experience, Tumlinson told Hospice News.

In the absence of a dedicated Medicare benefit for palliative care, inpatient providers will have to negotiate rates and coverage with private payers and health plans. The ability to demonstrate quality care and cost savings will be essential for palliative care programs to sink or swim as hospitals seek to build payer relationships in value-based care, according to Tumlinson.

In addition to working within VBID, Medicare Advantage plans have the ability to offer palliative care as an added benefit. According to a analysis by ATI Advisory, 61 health plans across the country are offering palliative care at home as a benefit. This is from 29 in 2019. More than 455,000 beneficiaries are registered in these plans.

Congress in 2018 approved the Creation of High Quality Results and Outcomes needed to improve the Chronic Care Act (CHRONIC), which expanded the range of additional benefits within the Medicare Advantage to include programs to address social determinants of health as well as care home-based palliative care.

Tactically, there are a number of different ways to engage with these plans, and that varies by plan, Tumlinson said. Medicare Advantage plans can be negotiated with their network providers. They can build a network of hostel providers and basically create a deal, and those deals will involve three things: meeting quality measures; acceptance of reduced tariffs; and the hostel provider offering a level of concurrent care, supplementary benefits, or transient care.

Payers are looking for hostels that can demonstrate value. They want to see robust data when it comes to quality metrics and are particularly interested in a record of providers with reduced hospital admissions, skillful use of the nursing facility, emergency department visits and readmissions.

Being able to demonstrate that you are able to provide palliative care in a predictable way is important to attracting and retaining payer interest from a cost perspective, according to Tumlinson. This includes achieving consistent quality results, reducing care for high sharpness.

What they really want is to work with providers that can operate under a per capita capital, who are willing to put some play-by-play on performance, who have a view of who the right target is for intervention, Tumlinson said.