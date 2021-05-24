Thousands of Ontarians are getting their COVID-19 vaccines not in pharmacies or doctors’ offices, but in a clinic joined by a construction company through a public-private partnership.

The Mississippi-based EllisDon-run clinic has seen more than 15,000 people book appointments, scheduled between May 19 and 26.

“We are completely complete. And we just have families, kids, communities that take all the shooting, and the emotions here are so high,” said Steve Chaplin, vice president of health, safety and environment.

“It’s so powerful. It’s just a great feeling for us as a company to be able to sponsor it.”

EllisDon is one of the few companies running their vaccine clinics.

Others include Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods and Maple Lodge Farms, though those companies are not offering shooting moments to community members.

‘All we want to do is take shots in the wings’

Instead, some companies have said they will “sponsor” pop-up clinics at some point down the line.

Organizing such a clinic is a major thing for EllisDon, but making quick changes has become the norm for many businesses over the past 14 months.

From providing personal protective equipment to providing rapid tests and now vaccines, the company has had to adapt to stay operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chaplin, who has taken the lead in organizing the vaccine.

Initially, the company had planned to offer shots to employees and their families, he said.

“Our original thought was, there are not enough resources to get gun vaccines and we knew the supply was coming, so we started following industry-run clinics with the province,” Chaplin said.

But with that model, they would have completed only 1,700 meetings out of a possible 15,000.

“What we thought we were going to do is a heartfelt response to the community, to say, ‘All we want to do is take up arms and help people.’ So if you are 12 years old and up and can get here, a difference, “he said.

All we want to do is take shots in the arms and help people. So if you’m 12 and older and can get here, let ‘s make a difference, – Steve Chaplin, EllisDon Vice President for Health, Safety and Environment

But getting to that point was not something easy. He said it was a little over a week from the time the company was given the green light to operate the clinic by the opening day.

“We were lucky to have two nursing companies we were using to do the rapid testing,” Chaplin said. “But the key here is, we do not have any medical staff with EllisDon. We are a construction company, we build things. And so we just know how to do things.”

EllisDon partnered with several other companies Flynn, Modern Niagara and Central Ontario Building Trades to pay for all but the vaccines, which were provided by the Peel Region.

In addition to nurses, they had to recruit an outside company that could obtain private healthcare information involved in booking vaccine appointments and checking people in, he said.

Such a pattern further fragments the spread of tuberculosis vaccines in Ontario.

Those who booked a vaccine at the EllisDon clinic could not do so through the provincial reservation system or hotline, or through a regional website. Instead, they had to go to another website, about which they could learn from media reports, social media accounts dedicated to sharing vaccine information or word of mouth.

As of Sunday, Ontario had administered 8,065,607 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 530,000 residents were fully vaccinated.