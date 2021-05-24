Canadian landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander dies at 99 years old

German-born Canadian landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, who revolutionized urban play spaces in the mid-20th century and paved the way for women in the profession, has died in Vancouver, British Columbia, just weeks before that. which would be its centenary on June 20th.

As noted by CBC, Oberlanders May 22 crossing also comes days after Vancouver City Council voted to give her the prestigious Freedom City Award, which recognizes individuals who have earned national or international accolades in their field and brought recognition to Vancouver through their work. She will receive the prize after death.

During Jewish Heritage Month this May, we honor her outstanding achievements in bringing world-class design to Canada and Vancouver in particular, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement issued by the city and shared by Canadian media . In the name of [the] advice, I express my deepest sympathies to her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing.

The Oberlanders mark in Vancouver is indelible. Just a few of her projects celebrated in and around the most populous city of British Columbia include Robson Square, the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia (both in collaboration with the frequent collaborator, the architect Arthur Erickson), the attic garden at Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (with Moshe Safdie, another recurring collaborator), the VanDusen Botanical Garden visitor center, and a quiet garden for the incineration unit at Vancouver General Hospital. Oberlander also designed a considerable number of modern children’s playgrounds throughout Vancouver and is credited for the ubiquitous presence of logs on the city’s beaches, which she envisioned as a form of natural landing for beaches.

Vancouver residents and visitors continue to benefit from Oberlanders dreams of green cities that fill rural and urban harmony, the city said in its statement on its passage.

While much of the Oberlanders ’work can be found in and around Vancouver, its impact on the larger profession of landscape architecture and the role of women within it is broader. Born of a horticultural mother and an engineer father in Mlheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Oberlander emigrated to the United States at the age of 18 in 1938 after fleeing the Nazis with her mother and sister. (Her father had died in an avalanche while skiing a few years ago.)

In 1944, Oberlander graduated from Smith College and remained in Massachusetts to attend the Harvard School of Design, where she studied under Walter Gropius among others. Not only one of the first women to be admitted to the GSD, Oberlander was also first wife to graduate from school for a landscape architecture. Other female landscape architects quickly followed in the footsteps of the Oberlanders at GSD, including Boston-based Carol R. Johnson, who died in December last year at the age of 91.

After Harvard, Oberlander moved to Philadelphia where he worked as a planner for the Citizens’ City Planning Council, collaborating with Vermont-based landscape architect Dan Kiley on landscapes, including playgrounds, of two separate public housing projects. , one led by Louis Kahn and the other by Oscar Stonorov.

Oberlander and her husband, architect and planner H. Peter Oberlander, eventually settled in Vancouver, where she founded her epemitectonic architecture practice in 1953.

A famous career, for decades, followed as Oberlander received a high profile Canadian and several international commissions. In addition to her completed internships in Vancouver, other landscapes designed by Oberlander include the Children’s Creativity Center at Expo 67 in Montreal; National Gallery in Ottawa (1988 with Moshe Safdie Architects); Canadian Chancellery in Washington, DC (1989 with Arthur Erickson Architects); Ottawa Peace Monument (1994 with Richard and Gregory Henriquez and artist Jack Harman); and the Northwest Territories Legislative Building in Yellowknife (1995 with Matsuzaki / Wright Architects); AND lobby garden at the New York Times Building in New York City (2007 with HMWhite Construction Workshop and Renzo Piano).

Oberlander was predictive in her approach to designing landscapes for a changing climate. As she pointed out in an extensive article oral history issued by the Washington, DC-based nonprofit Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF) in 2008:

The future for landscape architecture is immense. And if landscape architects do not seize the opportunity at this point, while our governments are disappointing climate change, if they do not learn this climate change inside-out, namely storm water management, footprint restriction, using plants that you do not need a lot of maintenance or water, if you do not take advantage of that opportunity, then landscape architects are sleeping underground.

A member of both the Canadian Association of Landscape Architects (CSLA) and the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), Oberlander was the recipient of the highest honors from each of the respective organizations: Medal of the Governor General in Landscape Architecture by CSLA in 2016 and NEVER Medals four years ago. In 2016, she was accepted into the Order of British Columbia.

In 2019, TCLF named its newly created award, the first of its kind, $ 100,000 landscape in honor of Oberlander. Laureate (a) inaugural biennial Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Award, curated by John Beardsley, will be announced by TCLF this fall.

Cornelia was a giant in the field of landscape architecture, an inspiring and pioneering figure known for her extraordinary creativity, courage and vision, said Charles A. Birnbaum, president and CEO of the Cultural Landscape Foundation. Her legacy of constructed work and influence demonstrates how a person can form a profession that has global influence and importance.

Landscape architecture has lost not only a brilliant designer but an outstanding public citizen with a deep commitment to our shared environment, Beardsley added. Fortunately, her legacy will live on in the Award that bears her name.

A service will be held for Oberlander and broadcast live at the Sholom Temple Cemetery designed by Oberlander in Vancouver today, Monday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. PST.