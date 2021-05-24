Samoa chose its first female leader. Parliament shut it outExBulletin

footprint Anetone Sagaga / AP

Anetone Sagaga / AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand Samoa plunged into a constitutional crisis on Monday when the woman who won the election last month was shut down by Parliament and the former leader claimed he would remain at the helm.

The rapidly moving events marked the final turning point in a bitter power struggle that is taking place in a small Pacific country since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa’s peace and stability at stake, but so is its relationship with China.

On Monday morning, Fiame-elected Prime Minister Naomi Mata’afa and her supporters appeared in parliament to form a new government but were not allowed to enter.

She and her FAST Party later took the oath of office and appointed ministers in a ceremony held under a tent in front of the closed Parliament, actions that opponents said were illegal.

The nation’s Supreme Court had previously ordered Parliament to convene. And the constitution requires lawmakers to meet within 45 days of the election, with the Monday marking the last day with that count.

But Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was prime minister for 22 years before his sudden election defeat, does not seem ready to relinquish power. He was already one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.

Two powerful allies have backed Tuilaepa.

The head of state of the nation, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, wrote in a statement last week that he was suspending Parliament “for reasons I will make known in due course”. On Sunday, the Speaker of Parliament supported him.

After Fiame closed on Monday, Tuilaepa held a press conference announcing that his government remained in charge.

Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson translated going back to English on Twitter.

At his press conference, Tuilaepa said: “There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the caretaker government. We remain in this role and act as usual.”

Meanwhile, Fiame told her supporters: “It will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let ‘s leave it to the law.”

After the FAST Party held its tent ceremony, Tuilaepa held a second press conference to say that action would be taken against party members.

“This is treason and the highest form of illegal behavior,” he said.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that despite the volatile political situation, there seemed to be relative calm among the people of Samoa.

Ardern said she strongly believes both the election result and the decisions of the judiciary should be upheld, but failed to say Tuilaepa should leave.

Fiame’s election victory was seen as a milestone not only for Samoa, which is conservative and Christian, but also for the South Pacific, which has had few female leaders.

A lawyer for women equality, Fiame, who was born in 1957, paved the way for her campaign by taking to the streets and strongly criticizing the task.

It has vowed to halt $ 100 million in Beijing-backed development, calling it an exaggerated project for a nation that already owes a lot to China, according to news broadcaster RNZ.

Fiame said it intends to maintain good relations with China but has more urgent needs to address, RNZ reported.

Last month’s election initially ended in a 25-25 draw between Fiame’s FAST Party and Tuilaepa’s HRP Party, with an independent candidate.

The independent candidate chose to go with Fiame, but in the meantime, the election commissioner nominated another HRP candidate, saying he was required to comply with gender quotas.

That made it 26-26.

The head of state then intervened to announce new elections to break the bond. These elections in the country of 200,000 were scheduled to be held last week.

But Fiame’s party appealed and the Supreme Court ruled against the two nominated candidates and plans for new elections, restoring the FAST Party to a 26-25 majority.