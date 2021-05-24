Janus International will be attending the Global Transportation and Wolfe Studies Industry Conference

TEMPLE, Ga. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Janus International Group, LLC (Janus or Company), a world leading manufacturer and supplier of key building solutions and new access control technologies for self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that management members Janus will attend the Wolfe Research Global Transport and Industry Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Janus expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company in the second quarter of 2021. Clearlake, an investment firm, is the largest shareholder in Janus.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, LLC (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of self-storage solutions for curves, commercial and industrial buildings, including: rolling and swing doors, corridor systems, restoration storage units, and building and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates from several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, LP is an investment firm that operates businesses integrated in private equity, credit and other similar strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing sustainable, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from the Clearlakes operational improvement approach OPS The main sectors of the target firms are industrial, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has about $ 35 billion in assets under management, and its old investment principles have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

PR INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS OF JUNIPER, INC. (NYSE: JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (JIH or Juniper), is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation targeting companies within the industry sector. With $ 348 million in trust, Juniper was formed with the goal of entering into a merger, equity, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Junipers management team has a proven track record of identifying market-leading technologies across the industrial spectrum and an affinity for businesses with strong brands and mission-critical offerings. The Juniper team has a strong network of relationships within industrial and investment communities built on over 60+ years of combined industry experience and a deep understanding of industrial trends. More information is available at www.juniperindustrial.com.

