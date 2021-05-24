The World Bank is allocating $ 2 billion to fund projects in Sudan





CAIRO (AP) The World Bank said Monday it has set aside $ 2 billion for money-stripped Sudan as the transitional government struggles to address tough economic countries for decades. The funds will be used to fund major infrastructure projects along with others to help displaced people over the next 12 months, said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for East and South Africa. Ghanem was in Khartoum on Monday where he met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, according to the prime minister’s office. The announcement came about two months after Sudan cleared all its overdue payments to the World Bank. The move has given the transitional government in Khartoum access to new types of international funding for the first time in nearly three decades. The World Bank said at the time that the payment came after the US offered $ 1.15 billion in bridge financing to help Sudan clear its arrears. Ghanem was quoted as saying that the international community appreciates the efforts of the Sudanese governments to develop the economy and fight poverty along with launching substantial economic reforms. Sudan is now on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of the armies of former autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The country has since sought reintegration into the international community after three decades of isolation. The government has also demanded a review of the country’s economy. In recent months it has taken a number of reform measures, including a managed flotation of the Sudanese pound. This unprecedented step led to an increase in the price of fuel and other essential goods. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted an international conference to offer debt relief to the East African country. Sudan’s external debt is $ 70 billion. Sudan for years has struggled with a range of economic problems, including a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods and rising prices for bread and other products. The countries’ annual inflation rate rose 340% in March, one of the highest. The country plunged into an economic crisis when the oil-rich south broke away in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of exports. Sudan was also an international party after being placed on the United States list of terror sponsors in the 1990s. This largely excluded the country from the global economy. Former President Donald Trump removed Sudan from the blacklist after the transitional government agreed to pay $ 335 million in compensation to victims of attacks carried out by the Osama bin Ladens al-Qaeda network while the terror leader was living in Sudan. The departure was also an incentive for Sudan to normalize ties with Israel. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos