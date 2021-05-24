Alum Business Finch Application Wins International Awards | tidings

Atticus, a property inheritance and asset settlement application founded by Campbell Trust graduate Ben Hopf (10 BBA, 11 MBA) was recently recognized as a finalist within the 2021 World Changing Idea Awards Applications category. Atticus also received an honorable mention for being one of the growing world businesses. The Ideas Changing World 2021 Awards present winners selected by a panel of eminent Quick Company editors and reporters from a group of more than 4,000 entries across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Led and supported by Campbells Trust & Wealth Management graduates, Atticus was founded in 2018 to help families and their counselors navigate the overwhelming burden of settling a loved one fortune.

Coming from the trust and financial industry, I saw firsthand the frustration many families went through when they sailed into the inevitable responsibilities after losing a loved one, said Ben Hopf, CEO of Atticus. There were no good solutions I could offer them and I thought something had to be done about it.

The first and only mobile app designed for legacy inheritance and asset settlement, Atticus combines powerful technology with intuitive user experiences to save time and money as families and their advisors navigate together in asset settlement and process of inheritance.

Without Atticus, the typical family spends an average of $ 513 hours and $ 14,225 over 12+ months working to interpret wishes, close financial accounts, manage asset distribution, and coordinate ongoing communication between family members, often with many advisors involved. Atticus drives transparency and affordability while serving customers across the US and Canada.

Serving others by paying close attention to detail and having a true sense of loyalty is deeply ingrained in our 2,000+ graduates, said Jimmy Witherspoon, Head of the Campbell Universities Trust and Wealth Management Program. A well thought out product and a comprehensive asset management platform like Atticus is a glorious example of both product innovation in the best way and thoughtful use of the best technology, all designed to help families in need during a critical time.

Witherspoon says the Campbells program is always looking for the next generation of students who, like Ben Hopf, want to live a purposeful life and serve others as true caregivers in the best sense.

Hopf believes that the enterprise emphasis on administration and service is a direct result of the culture embedded through the Campbells trust program and ongoing partnership with the Trust Education Foundation. After all, the nature of a belief is not something that has just learned an opinion that is demonstrated, tested, and consistently acquired, says Hopf. And no one demonstrates it better than Campbell’s Trust & Wealth Management alum.

Hopf continues, In Atticus, we believe we all leave a legacy. We had a passion for our mission to modernize and empower all families to navigate this process more easily and affordably.

Recognition by Fast Company is a testament to the growing demand for services offered by Atticus. Typical fights related to the formal inheritance process and estate settlement were exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19, which forced many consumers to seek online solutions to settle their loved ones ’properties. Hopf says his team is committed to being recognized among the innovators and teams that influence the world as we continue to bring empowerment, transparency and harmony into a process that has historically been known to create friction and stress among family members that survive.

Atticus is a fintech company committed to empowering families through the process of approaching the financial life of a loved one. Its innovative legacy and asset settlement product is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that combines personalized instruction with intuitive, easy-to-use tools, allowing families and their advisors to save time and money while navigating together in the process of resolving assets and inheritance. Atticus is available nationwide throughout the United States and Canada, and is supported by a passionate team of industry experts, including tax, legal, financial, and loyalty professionals.

