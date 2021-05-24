Michael Baker International Selected as Lead Designer for Transport Corridor I-15 Improvement Project





SAN BERNARDINO, California., May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, is honored to be selected as the lead designer for the Interstate Transport Corridor 15 (I-15) Improvement Project by the San Bernardino County Transport Authority (SBCTA). Located in County San Bernardino, California, more than $ 200 million the project involves expanding a six-mile stretch of high-volume, high-speed, multi-lane highway to a new Express Lane facility. The completed I-15 Transport Corridor Improvement project will add one to two Express lanes in each direction between the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and Baseline Avenue, reducing traffic congestion, increasing turnover and increasing regional traffic. The project is the design phase since the beginning of 2021 and construction will begin in 2024. “I-15 is an economic lifeline that connects San Bernardino County for the rest of the nation, and this project will address one of the busiest parts of the corridor, “he said. Malcolm Dougherty, National Practice Executive at Michael Baker International. “Our team will benefit from our vast experience completing large and complex transportation projects including our work in the lanes adjacent to the I-10 Express Corridor as we partner with SBCTA to encourage growth, a sustainable environment and quality high life for all who lives, works and travels in and through San Bernardino County“ The daily traffic of I-15 is on average 223,000 vehicles per day and this number is expected to increase significantly over the coming decades as the population and economic situation of the High Desert continue to grow. The new Express Lane toll facility will provide critical access to both Interstate 10 (I-10) and State Road 60 (SR-60), with a focus on safety, cost and time efficiency. To accommodate the added Express lanes, the project proposes to expand 16 bridge structures, including three rail extensions and approximately 12,000 foot retaining walls. The project will connect to the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) South Road Expressways in the South and will work with the Brightline Railway Design Project to ensure uninterrupted coordination through construction. As the lead designer, Michael Baker will manage the overall design process, which includes ensuring that the design meets the established design schedule and criteria, as well as coordinating with key project stakeholders, SBCTA, RCTC, and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), as well as various railways, to integrate design and construction. The firm will oversee the design of the road, structures, drainage, intelligent transportation systems, tariff model, signals, lighting, landscape architecture and surveillance activities for the entire corridor. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

