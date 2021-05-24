White House insists COVID-19 origin requires ‘transparent’ international investigation

The White House is continuing to call for an “transparent” international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, while claiming that the Biden administration does not yet have sufficient data to draw a conclusion on the matter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked Monday about a report in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that suggested some workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in mid-November 2019. The paper, citing a previously leaked U.S. intelligence report, went further, saying the workers sought hospital care for their illnesses, which caused persistent symptoms with COVID-19.

US RECEIVES SOME FOR LUHE RESEARCHERS TUH WUHAN AS EDUCATED BEFORE DISTRIBUTION SV CODID-19: STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

A former Trump State Department official confirmed that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick, but would not comment on “alleged intelligence issues.”

Psaki did not comment on the newspaper’s report, but instead made it clear that the White House is committed to receiving a response through an “expert-led assessment of the origin of the pandemic that is free from interference or politicization.”

Psaki referred to the results of the “first phase” of the World Health Organization investigation into the origin of COVID-19, saying the White House did not have “access to data”.

“Now we hope we can move on to a more transparent, independent Phase Two investigation,” Psaki said, again calling for “access to basic data and information”.

THE REPUBLIC OF INTEEL TO HOME SAYS THE RELATIVE EVENT OF THE RISK OF THE TAB LABIT TV KUVID

“An international inquiry led by the World Health Organization is something we have actually been looking for for several months in coordination with a range of partners around the world,” Psaki continued. “We need that data. We need that information from the Chinese government. What we can not do and what I would warn anyone to do is jumping ahead of an ongoing international process.”

She added: “We do not have enough data and information to come to a conclusion at this point in time.”

Last month, the WHO and China released a report that refuted claims that COVID-19 had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan and called the theory of zoonotic transmission, or the transfer of infection from animals to humans, “most likely.”

The report cited the prospect of the virus being transmitted from an animal reservoir to an animal shelter, followed by subsequent spread within that intermediate host that then transmits it to humans, “most likely”. He also said the idea that the virus could have come out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology was “extremely impossible”.

The report called for further investigation in every area except the laboratory leak hypothesis.

At the time of its release, Psaki said the report lacked essential information and provided only a “partial, incomplete picture” of the origin of the virus.

Psaki last month called on China and the WHO to allow international experts “unrestricted access” to data and allow them to ask questions of people on the ground at the time of the blast. Psaki said U.S. medical experts are still reviewing the report, but the White House believed he “did not fill the moment.”

Even WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the time, said research teams’ assessment of whether the coronavirus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident was not “broad enough”.

But on Monday Psaki said the White House is committed to getting to the bottom of the issue.

“I have to say, I think family members of loved ones whose lives have been lost deserve accurate information, not coming to a conclusion without having the information needed to conclude what the origins are, said Psaki. “What we share, everyone in this country, is the desire to know how it started, where it started, and to prevent it from ever happening again. This is something we all share.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is one of the leading virus research laboratories in China, built an archive of genetic information about bat’s coronaviruses after the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003 and faced criticism of its transparency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENGINEERING FEARS OF FRAUD MASKING TND PROHIBITED, SAYS FAUCI, WALENSKY

China has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere, or even been brought into the country from overseas with imports of frozen seafood contaminated with the virus, a notion rejected by scientists and international agencies.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, meanwhile, say there is “significant circumstantial evidence” that the COVID-19 blast stemmed from a leak in Wuhan’s lab and is urging the federal government to put “more pressure on China” to allow a “complete”, credible “investigation” into the source of the global pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said earlier this month that “we must continue to investigate what happened in China until we can continue to find out with our own ability what happened.”

Fox News’ Pat Ward, Rich Edson, Morgan Phillips, Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.