Tropical Cyclone Yaas will crash in East India this week





Last week, Tropical Cyclone Tauktae hit northwestern India, bringing floods and storms to the region, including Mumbai. Tauktae was the strongest storm ever to reach the west coast of India, eventually killing over 100 people. Tropical Cyclone Yaas is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and is already producing waves up to 25 meters. The cyclone is likely to “intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 6 hours and into a very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours,” says the Meteorological Department of India (IMD). Very warm water temperatures will feed the rapid intensification over the next day. Sea surface temperatures are estimated to be as warm as 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern Bay of Bengal. It is expected to land between the islands of Paradip and Sagar by noon Wednesday local time. Winds are currently forecast to peak at 150 kph (93 mph) near the time of land release. This is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Oceans. Heavy rains can cause rapid flooding in northeastern India, with a prevalent rainfall of 150 to 250 mm (6 to 10 inches) and total isolated over 250 mm possible. Some of the outside rain belts on the east side of the storm could lead to some flooding across parts of Bangladesh. There will also be a storm, with water flooding of 2 to 4 meters (6.5 to 13 meters) forecast along the coastal sections of the Odisha and Kolkata regions, according to IMD. Last year, Cyclone Amphan landed near Kolkata with winds of 165 km / h (105 mph). Amfani was one of the strongest storms recorded in the Indian Ocean. Though weakened before falling to the ground, it still killed dozens across India and Bangladesh. About 90 cyclones with winds of at least Category 1 (about 120 kph) have hit Northeast India or West Bangladesh. Tropical cyclones can form year-round in the North Indian Ocean, but are especially common in the spring before the monsoon season.

