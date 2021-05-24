Justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet march held in Toronto as death anniversary approaches – Toronto

As community members prepare to mark a year since 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet died after police officers arrived in Toronto in response to a 911 call for help, a memorial march is being held in an effort to continue the push for to be taken

At Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon, it was estimated that hundreds of people attended the memorial before leaving to march through downtown Toronto while officers watched. At one point, attendees stopped at Yonge and Gerrard streets for a landing. The crowd could be heard chanting Korchinski-Paquet’s name along with the phrase: “Say her name!”

“It is critical for us to pay the police and redistribute that money to the communities to build sustainable support around care. “The police should not be the first to react in situations where there is mental health or a situation where someone is in crisis,” Beverly Bain, a representative with the Coalition Without Pride in Policing, told reporters Monday afternoon.

“The Regis family has had no justice, the Regis have had no justice, and it is really critical that people gather today to remember Regis, but also to note that after a year, there has been no responsibility, no responsibility taken from the Toronto Police Service. ”

“It was May 27 when Korchinski-Paquets’s mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, called 911 because her daughter was anxious about a family dispute and the call was made out of security and concern,” a lawyer who previously represented the family told reporters.

Knia Singh previously told Korchinski-Paquet, her mother and brother all met with police in the hallway leading to their apartment on the 24th floor. He said the mother begged officers to take Korchinski-Paquet to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) for mental health support. Family members said she also had an epileptic seizure.

When Korchinski-Paquet told officers she had to use the bathroom, Singh said officers followed her to the apartment unit and that when her brother tried to pick her up, he was stopped. The family was not in the unit while Korchinski-Paquet and police were in the apartment. She later fell from the balcony.

Thousands marched in the days and weeks following Korchinski-Paquets’s death, raising awareness of the broader issues of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

In 2020, the Toronto City Council approved a number of measures aimed at reforming the police service, including anti-racism measures and the implementation of body-worn cameras. A multi-year civil service response pilot project was also approved.

In August, a lengthy report by the Special Investigation Unit, Ontario police observer, revealed that Korchinski-Paquet fell to his death while trying to bypass a neighbors’ balcony on the evening of May 27, clearing officers responsible for wrongdoing.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said the officers tried to escalate the situation and although their efforts were unsuccessful, none of them broke the law.

Martino, in his report, noted that the 29-year-old died just days after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, was killed when an officer pressed a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes, at a time when he had grown up. review on the relationship between police and racist people.

The SIU report noted that Korchinski-Paquets’s death sparked significant conversations about the ways in which police interact with Black and Indigenous people, but says there was no evidence of police misconduct or overt racism in the incident itself. .

Martino said the race may have been a factor in the events that led to the death of Korchinski-Paquet, who was local and black, but that examining systemic issues in the police is not his competence.

In March, it was announced that the Office of the Independent Director of Police Review (OIPRD) in Ontario, which handles police complaints from members of the public, will investigate the matter. It is believed that the probe is still ongoing.

Jason Bogle, who now represents the Korchinski-Paquet family, said the family believes the SIU investigation failed to investigate all the information available to them. He said some people approached the family to say the information they provided was not used in the agencies’ investigation, including a witness who allegedly said she was on a phone call with Korchinski-Paquet while officers were in the room with him. .

It is alleged that the witness saw Korchinski-Paquet being stunned by police before the call ended. The witness said she tried to call again many times, but each call was canceled.

Bogle previously provided a call log list showing 23-second video call recording followed by four subsequently canceled fast calls. He said the four canceled calls were after the Korchinsi-Paquets fell from the balcony and the phone was in the apartment with police officers at the time.

During the march, Bogle said the phone has not yet been returned to the family.

“There has been an unprecedented response from the community that has contacted my office as well as other persons within the family saying the responses that have been publicly produced were not in line with what they know, and now we are seeing an internal response from the community whether it is from the march or by letter or writing saying there is no justice here because there is no truth to what happened, ”he said.

“Now they (the Korchinski-Paquet family) find themselves marching up and down in Toronto trying to send a signal to the authorities that change must come, and now is the time.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the memorial march, a Toronto police spokesman issued a brief statement calling Korchinski-Paquet’s death a “tragic case” and noting the OIPRD investigation means they are limited to what they can say.

“The service fully cooperated with the SIU investigation which concluded that the officers acted lawfully throughout their engagement with Ms. Korchinski-Paquet and her family,” Connie Osborne said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The circumstances are currently subject to an OIPRD investigation and as such we can not comment further at this time.”

Global News contacted SIU for comment, but no response was received until publication time.

– With files from The Canadian Press and Jessica Patton