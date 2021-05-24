Biden, Putin is likely to hold the summit in Geneva





“In more general terms I can say that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated more than once, we are prepared to consider and address every issue on the bilateral agenda and also to work together to resolve regional problems and conflicts. and regional crises, Lavrov is quoted as saying. Russia and the United States are at odds on a number of fronts, from cybersecurity to Russia-US war with US-backed Ukraine During a meeting last week between Lavrov and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the two sides presented different areas. of the dispute, but they also agreed that there are potential topics for co-operation, such as how to stop climate change. New tensions over Belarus could take part in the summit. Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is an ally of Putin who faces growing resistance to his rule. Over the weekend, Lukashenko’s government was accused of forcing a civilian plane traveling over its airspace to arrest a dissident journalist who was on board. The act drew condemnation from the United States and many European leaders. Geneva is a favorite place for international conferences, summits and other large gatherings. This is partly due to Switzerlands’s historic decision to be neutral in various conflicts. The country is also not a member of NATO, the military alliance that Putin has long seen as a potential threat, making it more likable for Russia as a meeting place. In 1985, Geneva was the site of First meeting between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The gathering, which focused on gun control, helped leaders develop a personal relationship with each other. In 2015, Geneva was one of the cities hosting international talks that led to the Iran nuclear deal. U.S. and Iranian officials, whose governments formally have no diplomatic relations, have shared the details together in the Swiss city, as well as in Vienna and other countries, along with representatives of several other countries. Announced NBC News the likelihood that Geneva will host the summit earlier Monday. The Biden administration has been considering several possible venues for the summit. The other contending cities included but not limited to, Vienna and Helsinki, also favored places for international meetings. One of the cities under serious consideration for serving as hosts was Bratislava, Slovakia, where President George W. Bush and Putin met in 2005. Helsinki was less likely to be resolved than some of the other options because former President Donald Trump met with Putin there in 2018. Trump at the time seemed to accept Putin’s assurances that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US election, despite the communities of American intelligence estimates he made. Respecting the amortization of the Russian leader during the Helsinki summit angered Democrats and Republicans. Anita Kumar contributed to this report.







