Congo volcano eruption kills at least 15 (PHOTO) | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





This overview shows a structure still standing, surrounded by lava that flew during Saturday’s eruption seen on May 23, 2021. A river of boiling lava stopped on the outskirts of Goma on Sunday, saving the city in the Democratic Republic Eastern Congo from the disaster after the night eruption on Mount Nyiragongo sent thousands of terrified residents to flee in panic. The fire and heavy fumes emanated from the molten black rock as it swallowed the houses, heading towards Goma Airport on the shores of Lake Kivu. (Moses Sawasawa / AFP via Getty Images) Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on Saturday for the first time in nearly 20 years, causing 15 deaths and the destruction of hundreds of homes. The blast sent a river of lava that engulfed hundreds of homes and caused fires on the edge of Goma, a city of 2 million Congolese. Reuters reported that 17 villages were affected by lava, according to government spokesman Patrick Muyaya. The disaster destroyed three health centers, an elementary school and a water pipeline. The lava also destroyed the main power supply line for Goma. (MORE: Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano destroys hundreds of homes; At least 15 dead) Lava crossed the N2 road which connects Goma with the town of Beni and serves as a major relief and supply route, but the town airport was spared, despite previous reports to the contrary according to the BBC. More than 170 children were still feared missing Monday, according to UNICEF. Centers are being created to assist unaccompanied minors, reported BBC. About 5,000 people crossed into Rwanda and another 25,000 fled northwest towards the town of Sake as lava began to fly, UNICEF reported. Mount Nyiragongo is one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in the world. Its deadliest outbreak was in 1977, and killed 600. The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos