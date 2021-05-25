International
Hundreds of protesters mark 1 year since Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death during police call
Hundreds of protesters in downtown Toronto on Monday marked almost a year since Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to death from an apartment balcony on the 24th floor last spring while police were at her home.
Protesters gathered in the lands of the Queen’s Park for a memorial, press conference and march in honor of Korchinski-Paquet, 29, who died on May 27, 2020.
Speakers at a news conference announced the Ontario Special Investigation Unit was clearing five police officers of wrongdoing in her death. The unit investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, assault or firing of a firearm.
“Regis has not had any justice,” Beverly Bain, a member of the Coalition Without Pride in Policing, told reporters.
“It’s really critical that people gather today to remember Regis, but also after a year there was no responsibility, no responsibility taken from the Toronto Police Service for Regis’s death,” she added.
“According to her lawyers, according to the alternative investigations that were done, it is very clear that there is a suspicion that the police did not do their job. If anything, the police endangered her. There was a lack of care.”
Jason Bogle, a lawyer for the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, told people at the memorial that the family claims to have misbehaved with police.
“We acknowledge that something went terribly wrong on May 27, 2020. As advice to the family, we are looking for those answers. We have come forward and we have asked SIU to reopen their case. They have said no. , “he said.
Bogle said there is an ongoing investigation into police conduct dealing with the call from the Office of the Independent Director of Police Review (OIPRD). He noted that Regis’ cell phone has never been returned to her family.
“We are all here now, a year later, looking for answers because we have not yet received those answers,” he said.
LOOK | CBC’s Chris Glover reports on the memorial and march for Regis Korchinski-Paquet:
After the memorial, people descended on Yonge Street on Gerrard Avenue East, where protesters said police arrested one of the demonstrators. One person was later released by a police vehicle.
Police said in a tweet that the charges could be settled at a later date.
Const. Edward Parks, a spokesman for the Toronto Police Department, could not confirm any arrests Monday afternoon.
Connie Osborne, a Toronto police spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday: “This is a tragic case. The service cooperated fully with the SIU investigation which concluded that the officers acted lawfully throughout their engagement with Ms Korchinski-Paquet and her family.
She added: “The circumstances are currently subject to an OIPRD investigation and as such, we can not comment further at this time.”
Korchinski-Paquet died on the evening of May 27 after falling from the balcony of her apartment.
Her family had previously indicated that she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time and her mother told reporters that she called police in the hope that officers would spread the situation and take her daughter to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health ( CAMH).
Korchinski-Paquet died minutes after officers arrived at her apartment that night. Herfamily has questioned the role of the police in her death.
On August 26, 2020, SIU cleared officers from her apartment that night, saying there was no reasonable reason to believe any of the officers had committed a crime in connection with her death.
In the lengthy OIPRD complaint, Korchinski-Paquet’s family says it wants the independent civilian oversight agency to recommend an investigation into various aspects of the case and the SIU response, focusing on allegations of police misconduct. and negligence of duty.
PeterKorchinskiandClaudette Clayton-Korchinski, Regis’s parents, have said they filed the complaint because they want answers to questions about their daughter’s death and they believe police should be held accountable for her actions that day.
