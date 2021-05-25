Records NB 15 new COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Victoria Day (May 24).

The Fredericton Region (Area 3) had 11 new cases, of which 10 are contacts from previous cases and one is under investigation:

three persons 19 years and under;

The Moncton region (Area 1) had four new cases, one of which is the contact of a previous case while three are under investigation:

all four are people 20-29.

Nine individuals have recovered from the virus since Sunday and the number of active cases is now 134.

Six patients are in hospital in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit.

An additional New Brunswicker is hospitalized outside the province in an ICU.

Public Health says 929 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sunday.

Exposure notices

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton County):

Previously reported dates of potential exposure to a positive case in Fredericton YMCA day care, 570 York St., were inaccurate. The exact dates are Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19 . Affected families have been notified.

. Affected families have been notified. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton at Saturday, May 15th , between 2pm and 4pm

, between 2pm and 4pm Walmart Super, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton at Sunday, May 16 , between 2pm and 4pm

, between 2pm and 4pm Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton at Sunday, May 16 , between 20:00 and 22:00

, between 20:00 and 22:00 Walmart, 125 The Crossing of Two Nations, Fredericton at Monday, May 17th , between 6pm and 8pm

, between 6pm and 8pm Dollarama, 125 The Crossing of Two Nations, Fredericton at Monday, May 17th , between 6pm and 8pm

, between 6pm and 8pm Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton at Monday, May 17th , between 5 and 7 p.m.

, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadis Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton at Tuesday, May 18th , between noon and 2 p.m.

, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Center, 300 St. Marys St., in Tuesday, May 18th , and Wednesday, May 19th , between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, and , between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton atWednesday, May 19th, between 5 and 20 p.m.

Vaccination update

Nearly 386,000 New Brunswickers aged 12 and over have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s nearly 56 percent of the estimated 693,000 people eligible to get the vaccine.

According to New BrunswicksPanel COVID-19, the province has received more than 470,000 doses to date and this number is expected to reach 554,000 doses by 28 May.