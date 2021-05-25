Connect with us

Records NB 15 new COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Victoria Day (May 24).

The Fredericton Region (Area 3) had 11 new cases, of which 10 are contacts from previous cases and one is under investigation:

  • three persons 19 years and under;

The Moncton region (Area 1) had four new cases, one of which is the contact of a previous case while three are under investigation:

  • all four are people 20-29.

Nine individuals have recovered from the virus since Sunday and the number of active cases is now 134.

Six patients are in hospital in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit.

An additional New Brunswicker is hospitalized outside the province in an ICU.

Public Health says 929 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sunday.

Exposure notices

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton County):

  • Previously reported dates of potential exposure to a positive case in Fredericton YMCA day care, 570 York St., were inaccurate. The exact dates are Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19. Affected families have been notified.
  • Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton atSaturday, May 15th, between 2pm and 4pm
  • Walmart Super, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton atSunday, May 16, between 2pm and 4pm
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton atSunday, May 16, between 20:00 and 22:00
  • Walmart, 125 The Crossing of Two Nations, Fredericton atMonday, May 17th, between 6pm and 8pm
  • Dollarama, 125 The Crossing of Two Nations, Fredericton atMonday, May 17th, between 6pm and 8pm
  • Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton atMonday, May 17th, between 5 and 7 p.m.
  • Fadis Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton atTuesday, May 18th, between noon and 2 p.m.
  • Fredericton Regional Center, 300 St. Marys St., inTuesday, May 18th, andWednesday, May 19th, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton atWednesday, May 19th, between 5 and 20 p.m.

Vaccination update

Nearly 386,000 New Brunswickers aged 12 and over have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s nearly 56 percent of the estimated 693,000 people eligible to get the vaccine.

According to New BrunswicksPanel COVID-19, the province has received more than 470,000 doses to date and this number is expected to reach 554,000 doses by 28 May.

