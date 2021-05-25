Coveney meets with US Secretary of State





Secretary of State Simon Coveney held separate meetings at Shannon Airport with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Mr Coveney wrote on Twitter that it was “good to meet” with the Secretary of State on his way to the Middle East. He said they had “really constructive” discussions on EU-US relations, the Middle East peace process, the Iran Nuclear Deal and Belarus. In a statement after the meeting, the US State Department said they reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland’s role “as a stable transatlantic partner”. They also discussed Ireland’s role in the UN Security Council. “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister condemned the outright deviation of Ryanair Flight 4978 to Belarus,” the statement said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken US President Joe Biden has also condemned Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair flight from Belarus and the subsequent departure and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich. In a statement, Mr Biden described the incident as “a direct violation of international norms”. “This heinous incident and Mr Protasevich’s video appear to have been made under duress are shameful attacks on both political dissent and press freedom,” the statement read. “The United States is joining countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of hundreds of political prisoners who have been unjustly detained by the Lukashenko regime,” Biden said. We had a very warm meeting with the US National Security Adviser @ JakeSullivan46 sonte ne @ShannonAirport – covered # Brexit, NI, MEPP, # Syria, #Belarus, EU / US relations, Cyber, bilateral relations and of course his family on Skibbereen.

pic.twitter.com/NONjyuGCkO – Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 24, 2021 Simon Coveney also discussed Belarus with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during their meeting at Shannon Airport. Mr Sullivan and Foreign Minister Coveney condemned the forced diversion of a flight between the two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk by the Lukashenko regime, and they agreed to stay in close contact for a response. appropriate, “according to a statement issued by the U.S. National Security Council following the meeting. Other topics covered included Ireland’s role in the UN Security Council, Ireland-US relations, cyber security, Brexit and Northern Ireland. “Mr Sullivan and Secretary of State Coveney reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement for all communities in Northern Ireland,” the statement read.







