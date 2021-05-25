Egypts Sisi, Biden discuss ceasefire in Gaza, reconstruction





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the opening ceremony of the floating bridges and tunnel projects executed under the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt May 5, 2019. REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

U.S. President Joe Biden called Egypts President Abdelfattah al-Sisi on Monday and they discussed strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid in the belt and international reconstruction efforts, the Egyptian presidency said. The two leaders also discussed ways to revive the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians following the latest wave of violence between the two sides, the presidency said in a statement. Egypt mediated the ceasefire, now on the fourth day after 11 days of hostilities. Cairo will be a stop during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the region later Monday. “Biden made clear his country’s determination to work to restore calm and restore conditions as they were in the Palestinian territories, as well as to coordinate efforts with all international partners to support the Palestinian Authority as well as reconstruction,” he said. statement. In Washington, the White House said in a statement that Biden thanked Egypt for “successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States” to end hostilities. Biden and Sisi discussed the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and to support reconstruction efforts “in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas,” she said. It was Biden’s second call to Sisi in a matter of days to discuss the conflict. But this time, the discussion expanded to bilateral relations and several regional issues, including Libya and Iraq. Biden and Sisi exchanged views on the giant Ethiopian Grand Renaissance dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile and Egypt sees as an existential threat, the presidency said. Sudan is concerned about the safety of the dam and the regulation of water flows through its dams and water stations. The statement said “it was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts over the coming period in order to reach an agreement that preserves water and development rights for all parties”. The White House statement said Biden “acknowledged Egypt’s concerns about entering the waters of the Nile River and underscored US interest in reaching a diplomatic resolution that meets the legitimate needs of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.” Sisi and Biden also discussed human rights in Egypt and “their commitment to engaging in a transparent dialogue … in this regard,” the presidency said. Biden “underlined the importance of a constructive dialogue on human rights in Egypt,” according to the White House statement. Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013, has overseen a widespread crackdown on political dissent that has steadily intensified in recent years. He has said that there are no political prisoners in Egypt and that stability and security are key. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

